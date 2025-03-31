Entering And Exiting Bermuda For Visa-Controlled Nationals

As it stands, with direct commercial flights to and from Bermuda only going from the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, travelers from other countries...

As it stands, with direct commercial flights to and from Bermuda only going from the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, travelers from other countries must transit through these countries when traveling to, or from, Bermuda. Visa-controlled nationals needing to transit through the UK, US or Canada will require a multi re-entry visa (MRV) to do so.

On 21 March 2025, The Hon. Jason P. Hayward, JP, MP announced an update to the Bermuda Immigration and Protection (Prohibition of Entry) Order, and specifically, Bermuda's Visa Controlled Nationals List (VCNL).

The VCNL specifies the nationalities that must obtain a visa before travelling to Bermuda. Those from countries listed on the VCNL must secure entry clearance prior to their arrival by obtaining an MRV to avoid them being refused entry to Bermuda. Bermuda aligns its VCNL with the UK's own list, whose border policies tends to change more regularly than the US and Canada (which remains relatively stable and consistent). For example, the UK's VCNL has been updated on an almost bi-annual basis since November 2023; the most recent update is the second change in 2025 alone.

To accord with the UK, as of January 2025, Bermuda has removed Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates from its VCNL, and added Colombia. The most recent update on 21 March 2025 was that as of 23 April 2025, Trinidad and Tobago nationals will require a visa to travel to or transit through the UK.

The Hon. Jason P. Hayward, JP, MP said of this change that “In its announcement on 12 March 2025, the British Government advised that there will be a six-week transition until 23 April 2025, during which time visitors who booked their travel and obtained an ETA (electronic travel authorization) before the changes were made can still enter the UK without a visa. There is also a transition period for passengers who are transiting via the UK to an onward destination”. The Bermuda government has said that it will issue “clear guidance to nationals of Trinidad and Tobago currently resident or visiting Bermuda without UK, US or Canadian travel authorization”.

The practical implications of these updates are that travelers whose country is listed must present an MRV for the UK, US or Canada to enter Bermuda. The Bermuda government website clearly states that “Travelers who arrive in Bermuda without an MRV or passport or whose MRV and passport validity is less than 45 days will be refused entry into Bermuda”.

It should be noted that the following travelers into Bermuda do not require an MRV: (1) standard work permit holders whose permit does not contain a visa condition (where a work permit does state that an MRV is required, then this should be obtained), and their sponsored dependents who do not require a visa; (2) Permanent Resident's Certificate Holders; and (3) Resident Certificate holders. Additionally, spouses and dependents of Bermudians arriving to take up residence do not require an MRV but should be prepared to produce a letter issued by the Bermuda government attesting their relationship to the Bermudian.

Due to the frequency with which the UK's VCNL changes, the Bermuda government anticipates more changes. Therefore, it is important for all individuals looking to visit Bermuda to keep a watchful eye out in order to ensure that they can properly transit through either the UK, US or Canada, and enter Bermuda without difficulty.

The full list will appear in the next iteration of the Bermuda and Immigration Protection (Prohibition of Entry) Order 2025 but it likely will be as follows:

1. Afghanistan 2. Albania 3. Algeria 4. Angola 5. Armenia 6. Azerbaijan 7. Bangladesh 8. Belarus 9. Benin 10. Bhutan 11. Bolivia 12. Bosnia Herzegovina 13. Burkina Faso 14. Burundi 15. Cambodia 16. Cameroon 17. Cape Verde 18. Central African Republic 19. Chad 20. People's Republic of China* 21. Columbia 22. Comoros 23. Congo 24. Côte d'Ivoire (formerly Ivory Coast) 25. Cuba 26. Democratic Republic of the Congo 27. Djibouti 28. Dominica 29. Dominican Republic 30. Ecuador 31. Egypt 32. El Salvador 33. Equatorial Guinea 34. Eritrea 35. Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) 36. Ethiopia 37. Fiji 38. Gabon 39. Gambia 40. Georgia 41. Ghana 42. Guinea 43. Guinea Bissau 44. Haiti 45. Honduras 46. India 47. Indonesia* 48. Iran 49. Iraq 50. Jamaica 51. Jordan 52. Kazakhstan 53. Kenya 54. Korea (North) 55. Kosovo 56. Kyrgyzstan 57. Laos 58. Lebanon 59. Lesotho 60. Liberia 61. Libya 62. Madagascar 63. Malawi 64. Mali 65. Mauritania 66. Moldova 67. Mongolia 68. Montenegro 69. Morocco 70. Mozambique 71. Myanmar (formerly Burma) 72. Namibia 73. Nepal 74. Niger 75. Nigeria 76. North Macedonia (formerly Macedonia) 77. Pakistan 78. People's Republic of China* 79. Philippines 80. Russia 81. Rwanda 82. São Tomé and Principe 83. Senegal 84. Serbia 85. Sierra Leone 86. Somalia 87. South Africa* 88. South Sudan 89. Sri Lanka 90. Sudan 91. Suriname 92. Syria 93. Taiwan* 94. Tajikistan 95. Tanzania 96. Thailand 97. Timor-Leste 98. Togo 99. Tunisia 100. Turkey* 101. Turkmenistan 102. Uganda 103. Ukraine 104. Uzbekistan 105. Vanuatu 106. Venezuela 107. Vietnam* 108. Yemen 109. Zambia 110. Zimbabwe 101. Trinidad and Tobago.

(A “*” indicates that nationals of that country are subject to the exceptions that are provided on the United Kingdom Immigration website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/ immigration-rules/immigration-rules-appendix-visitor-visa-national-list.)

First Published in the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce Newsletter (Chamber Insider), March 2025

