Botswana’s New Tax Rules Take Effect

Botswana's comprehensive tax reform, effective July 2026, introduces significant changes to income tax, VAT, and tax administration that directly impact foreign businesses operating in or entering the market. The new framework affects permanent establishment exposure, cross-border payments, digital services taxation, and compliance requirements, requiring businesses to reassess their existing structures and operational models.

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Botswana introduced a new tax framework on 1 July 2026, bringing changes across income tax, VAT and tax administration. For foreign businesses already operating in Botswana, or considering entering the market, the changes warrant a review of existing structures, transactions and compliance processes.

The Income Tax Act, 2025 rewrites Botswana’s income tax legislation and includes updated transfer pricing rules. The Value Added Tax Act, 2025 introduces a new VAT framework covering areas such as digital services and e-invoicing, while the Tax Administration Act, 2025 brings registration, compliance, audit, dispute and enforcement procedures under a single framework.

The changes extend well beyond tax rates. They affect how foreign businesses establish a presence in Botswana, make cross-border payments, provide services remotely, repatriate profits and manage their tax reporting.

Permanent establishment exposure

Foreign businesses should review the extent of their activities in Botswana and whether those activities could create a permanent establishment (PE).

A PE may arise where services are provided in Botswana for more than 183 days. Similar time thresholds can apply to construction and installation activities, while the use of local representatives may create dependent agent PE exposure.

This is particularly relevant for foreign consultants, engineers, contractors and other businesses that may not regard themselves as having a permanent presence in Botswana. The nature of the work, how long people are present in the country and the role of local representatives all need to be considered.

Cross-border payments and withholding tax

Cross-border payments are another area that requires closer attention.

Botswana applies withholding tax to several payments made to non-residents, including dividends, interest, royalties and technical or management fees. Businesses should review management charges, intellectual property fees and shared-service arrangements to confirm that the correct withholding tax treatment is being applied.

Double Tax Agreements may affect the position, and related-party arrangements should also be considered alongside the new transfer pricing requirements.

Repatriated branch profits

Foreign businesses operating through a Botswana branch or PE also need to consider the new 10% tax on repatriated branch profits.

The tax applies to after-tax profits transferred from a Botswana branch or PE to its foreign head office. This changes the overall tax cost of operating through a branch and may affect the choice between a branch and subsidiary structure.

Businesses using an existing branch structure should therefore revisit whether it remains the most appropriate model.

VAT extends to digital and remote services

The new VAT framework reaches foreign businesses even where they have no office or physical presence in Botswana.

Remote digital services such as SaaS, cloud computing, digital advertising and online consulting can create Botswana VAT obligations for foreign suppliers. Registration requirements may apply once the relevant turnover threshold is reached, and customer-location indicators may be used to determine whether supplies fall within the Botswana VAT net.

The rules also distinguish between business and consumer transactions. A foreign supplier may be required to charge VAT on supplies to consumers, while reverse-charge rules may apply to certain business-to-business transactions. Digital marketplaces and platforms may also have obligations under the new framework.

Foreign businesses supplying services remotely into Botswana should assess whether their activities fall within these provisions and whether any historic exposure needs to be reviewed.

E-invoicing brings an operational change

Mandatory electronic billing and invoicing will give BURS much greater visibility of transactions as they occur.

For many businesses this is not simply a tax issue. Finance and ERP systems may need to be modified to meet the new requirements, which means tax, finance and technology teams will need to work together on implementation.

Businesses should establish what changes are required well before compliance deadlines apply to them.

Greater powers for BURS

The Tax Administration Act introduces a stronger enforcement framework, supported by digital filing and communication, enhanced audit powers, third-party recovery mechanisms and both public and private rulings.

Penalties can apply to failures such as late registration, late filing, inadequate record keeping and failure to use prescribed e-billing systems. BURS also has broader audit and investigation powers, with increased use of electronic and data-driven audits.

This makes accurate records and consistent tax reporting increasingly important. Businesses should be able to support the positions reflected across their tax returns, accounting records and underlying transactions.

Time to review existing arrangements

Boards and management teams with Botswana operations should now review whether their current structures and systems reflect the new rules.

Areas to assess include the operating structure used in Botswana, potential PE exposure, withholding tax treatment of cross-border payments, VAT obligations arising from digital and remote services, and readiness for mandatory e-invoicing.

Businesses planning new investment into Botswana should consider these issues when deciding how to structure their entry into the market rather than addressing them after operations have commenced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.