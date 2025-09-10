ARTICLE
Looking For A Reliable Jurisdiction To Safeguard Your Wealth And Plan For The Future? Here Are 5 Reasons To Use Mauritius For Estate Planning And Asset Protection:

Mauritius combines English common law (Trusts) and French civil law (Foundations), supported by strong legislation including the Trusts Act 2001 and the Foundations Act 2012.
🔹 Robust legal & regulatory Framework
Mauritius combines English common law (Trusts) and French civil law (Foundations), supported by strong legislation including the Trusts Act 2001 and the Foundations Act 2012. These include firewall provisions to protect assets from forced heirship, divorce, insolvency, or third-party claims.

🔹 Effective Wealth Preservation Tools
A wide range of estate planning structures—such as trusts, foundations and family offices—allow for efficient asset ring-fencing, succession planning, and philanthropic initiatives.

🔹 Tax Efficiency
Mauritius offers an attractive tax environment for estate planning, enhancing the long-term value of protected assets for non-resident vehicle.

🔹 Stable and Business-Friendly Environment
Mauritius stands out as a politically stable and internationally respected jurisdiction, known for its ease of doing business, sound regulatory framework, and alignment with global best practices.

A mature ecosystem of professional services — wealth managers, fiduciary specialists, legal, tax, accounting, and compliance experts — ensures clients have access to the full spectrum of advisory support.

Its robust private banking infrastructure channels capital into diverse asset classes, from bonds and equities to alternative funds.

With strength, flexibility, and security at its core, Mauritius provides the ideal platform to protect and grow your legacy for generations to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

