Navigating The Process: How To Register A Non-Muslim Will In Dubai (Video)

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

Explore the UAE's comprehensive legal framework governing non-Muslim inheritance and wills in this informative video. We delve into the key aspects of Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2022 and Dubai Law No. 15/2017, which establish the foundation for inheritance matters among non-Muslim residents. Learn about the freedom to bequeath one's entire estate, distribution rules for cases without a will, and the intricate will registration process.

Discover the Non-Muslims Wills and Probate Registry in Dubai, along with the conditions for will validity and registration. We also cover the execution of wills, administration of legacies, and the crucial role of the Competent Court in legacy distribution. This video provides essential insights for expats and legal professionals, showcasing how these laws ensure a fair and transparent system that balances personal freedom with legal oversight in the UAE.

