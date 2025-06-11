Key Things To Know About UAE's Inheritance Law

The UAE Personal Status Law defines 'inheritance' as 'the imperative devolution of the property and financial rights upon the death of their owner to those deserving' (Article 313).

self

Inheritance conventionally means handing over one's assets to his/her descendants, family, or other legally entitled beneficiaries.

The amendments aim to strike a delicate balance between celebrating the heritage and culture of the Emirates and creating a modern society endowed with laws that reflect its diverse obligations.

Important: The latest changes explicitly allow expats to use the law of their home country for inheritance matters, but if a registered will exists, the terms recorded in the will are followed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.