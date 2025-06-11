ARTICLE
11 June 2025

Key Things To Know About UAE's Inheritance Law

AM
Dr Hassan Elhais

Contributor

Dr Hassan Elhais logo
Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.
Explore Firm Details
The UAE Personal Status Law defines 'inheritance' as 'the imperative devolution of the property and financial rights upon the death of their owner to those deserving' (Article 313).
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
Hassan Elhais
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The UAE Personal Status Law defines 'inheritance' as 'the imperative devolution of the property and financial rights upon the death of their owner to those deserving' (Article 313).

Inheritance conventionally means handing over one's assets to his/her descendants, family, or other legally entitled beneficiaries.

The amendments aim to strike a delicate balance between celebrating the heritage and culture of the Emirates and creating a modern society endowed with laws that reflect its diverse obligations.

Important: The latest changes explicitly allow expats to use the law of their home country for inheritance matters, but if a registered will exists, the terms recorded in the will are followed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hassan Elhais
Hassan Elhais
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More