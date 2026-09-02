Investigation Into Suspected Sanctioned Exports To Russia

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The Georgian authorities have announced an investigation arising from a Azerbaijani-registered lorry attempting to cross from Turkey into Georgia in July.
The investigation arose from checks carried out at the Sarpi checkpoint. During an inspection of a lorry, the driver declared that the goods were of EU origin and were destined for Russia. The lorry was turned back.
Later the same day the lorry returned to the same checkpoint and this time the goods were accompanied by documents asserting a Turkish origin. Inspection revealed the goods to have had German and Croatian origin.
The case has been referred to the Investigation Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance for further action with offences of breaching sanctions and forgery the subject matter of the investigation.
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