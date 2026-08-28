National Crime Agency Agrees Forfeiture Of $5.2m To Resolve Sanctions And AML Investigation

The UK's National Crime Agency has reached a settlement agreement with ENEX Premium Trading Limited regarding allegations of money laundering and sanctions evasion connected to the shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain.

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The UK’s National Crime Agency has issued a press release stating that it has entered into a settlement agreement with ENEX Premium Trading Limited, owned by Nadir Valiyev and registered in St Kitts and Nevis.

The press release states that the settlement involves no admission of criminality by either ENEX of Mr Valiyev.

The allegation that was investigated from 2024 onwards was that ENEX was involved in the shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain. The NCA obtained an Account Freezing Order in November 2024 over sums received from China between July and September 2024. It is those funds which have now been forfeited.

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