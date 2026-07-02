Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: How The Current Administration Has Impacted The H-2B Visa Process

Many seasonal employers believe the H-2B visa program remains protected under the current administration due to President Trump's historical use of H-2B workers at his properties. However, the reality proves more complex as businesses face increased scrutiny, processing delays, and evolving immigration policies that continue to reshape the seasonal worker landscape. Keith Pabian examines how these changes are affecting employers and what businesses should monitor when planning for future seasons.

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

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Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers How the Current Administration has Impacted the H-2B Visa Process (linked)

Many seasonal employers assume that the H-2B visa program is insulated from major immigration changes because President Trump has historically utilized H-2B workers at his own hospitality properties. As a result, a common belief has emerged that the program is “safe” regardless of broader shifts in immigration policy. The reality is more nuanced. Despite continued bipartisan support for the H-2B visa program and its critical importance to seasonal businesses across the country, employers have experienced some challenges in recent years. From increased scrutiny and processing delays to broader immigration policy changes, the H-2B visa landscape continues to evolve.

In this week’s video, Keith Pabian examines how the current immigration environment has impacted the H-2B visa program, where employers are feeling those effects most acutely, and what businesses should be watching as they plan for future seasons. You can access this week’s video by clicking the image below.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

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