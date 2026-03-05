Immigration Without Surprises: An Employer's Checklist For Immigration Compliance And Policy Development

This Immigration Compliance and Policy Checklist provides a practical framework to help employers assess whether their immigration related practices are legally compliant and aid in developing policies to ensure practices are aligned with their operational and talent needs.

The checklist is designed to prompt internal review and decision making around common scenarios, such as hiring, onboarding, work authorization changes, sponsorship requests, international travel risks, implications of remote and international work, and government inquiries, allowing leadership and human resources teams to be prepared to respond thoughtfully and consistently when employee situations arise.

While not exhaustive, this checklist highlights key risk areas and policy considerations to support proactive planning and informed discussions with immigration counsel based on your organization's specific workforce and business goals.

