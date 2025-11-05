CBP Will Soon Require Photos, Biometrics From Foreign Nationals Upon Entering And Exiting United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is expanding its use of facial recognition technology to airports, pursuant to a final rule published on Oct. 24, 2025, which it says will help address national security concerns related to terrorism, as well as document fraud and visa overstays. CBP, which already utilizes facial recognition technology at sea and land border crossings, plans to deploy facial comparison upon arrival via its Simplified Arrival program, and will rely on partnership with airlines for departures. The plan is for a full biometric entry and exit system to be implemented in the next three to five years.

CBP says the technology will access facial images for travelers by using data already available to CBP via passport, visa, and immigration applications. CBP will then compare live photographs against its records to verify travelers' identities.

The public may submit comments for the next 30 days, but the facial recognition technology may go live at airports on Dec. 26, 2025.

