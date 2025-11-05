ARTICLE
5 November 2025

CBP Will Soon Require Photos, Biometrics From Foreign Nationals Upon Entering And Exiting United States

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is expanding its use of facial recognition technology to airports, pursuant to a final rule published on Oct.
United States Immigration
Rebecca B. Schechter
Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is expanding its use of facial recognition technology to airports, pursuant to a final rule published on Oct. 24, 2025, which it says will help address national security concerns related to terrorism, as well as document fraud and visa overstays. CBP, which already utilizes facial recognition technology at sea and land border crossings, plans to deploy facial comparison upon arrival via its Simplified Arrival program, and will rely on partnership with airlines for departures. The plan is for a full biometric entry and exit system to be implemented in the next three to five years.

CBP says the technology will access facial images for travelers by using data already available to CBP via passport, visa, and immigration applications. CBP will then compare live photographs against its records to verify travelers' identities.

The public may submit comments for the next 30 days, but the facial recognition technology may go live at airports on Dec. 26, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca B. Schechter
Rebecca B. Schechter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More