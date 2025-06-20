Recent Updates About Venezuelan TPS, CHNV Parole Program

The Department of Homeland Security released two updates this week which could have major impacts for some Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and foreign nationals admitted into the United States under the CHNV Parole Program.

Below is further information about the recent updates.

Venezuelan TPS update

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced earlier this month that most Venezuelans who received TPS under the 2023 designation have had their status terminated, including those whose EADs expired in April 2025 and initially received an auto-extension pursuant to a Federal Registry notice.

However, Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries who received TPS EADs issued with October 2, 2026, expiration dates on or before February 5, 2025, will maintain TPS status, and their EADs will remain valid during the course of litigation.

The updated guidance came as a result of the Supreme Court lifting a temporary injunction in mid-May which had blocked DHS from terminating TPS for this group of Venezuelans while a lawsuit made its way through the court system.

DHS ends CHNV Parole Program

The Department of Homeland Security also announced this week it was ending the Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) Parole Program, effective immediately. DHS said it will send notices of the cancellation directly "to the email addresses provided by the parolees."

The parole program was initially created by former President Joe Biden in 2022 and provided temporary work authorization and deportation protection to more than 500,000 foreign nationals.

DHS issued a notice in March in the Federal Register attempting to end the program, but a temporary injunction blocking that order was issued by a judge from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. However, the Supreme Court lifted that injunction in late May, clearing the way for the DHS announcement of termination earlier this week.

Foreign nationals who were admitted into the United States under the CHNV Parole Program should consult with experienced counselto discuss any immigration options that may be available to them.

Travel ban

Additionally, the Trump administration issued a new travel ban earlier this month, which applies to nationals of the impacted countries who are outside the United States and do not have a valid visa or entry document as of June 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The ban "fully restricts and limits" the entry of nationals from 12 countries (Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen), and restricted nationals from seven other countries (Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela) from entering the United States with immigrant or B-1, B‑2, B-1/B-2, F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas.

