Weinstein Profiled In Law.com's "How I Made Partner" Series

Pryor Cashman Partner Dina Weinstein, a member of the firm's Immigration Group, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Partner: 'The Work Product Should Always Reflect Professionalism and Care,' Says Dina Weinstein of Pryor Cashman," Dina shares reflections on her path to partnership, the mentors who shaped her career, and the high standards she maintains for client service and legal work.

She underscores the importance of ownership and attention to detail in legal practice:

"[W]hen sending drafts to partners and clients, the draft should be as complete and proofread as possible [...] Even if we know that these documents will not be reviewed carefully by the government officer, the work product is seen by the clients and their employees applying for these visas, so they should always reflect the professionalism and care that we put into them."

Dina credits her longtime mentor and now-partner Colleen Caden, Chair of the Immigration Group, for her development as an attorney:

"Colleen has taught me so much about communicating with clients—both strategizing and empathizing with them when cases do not go as planned... and celebrating with them when visa applications are successful... Colleen has also served as a model to me in terms of managing and working with others... I try to emulate these qualities when working with others in our group."

When asked what advice she gives associates, Dina emphasizes anticipation and accountability:

"As an associate, your client is the partner you are working with. Your work product should be prepared in such a way as to make the partner's job easier—including making sure that all documents are proofread, anticipating what the partner may ask or may request, and trying to answer that question ahead of time."

