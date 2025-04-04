Transcending Borders – March 2025

President Trump has promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. In the past months, the federal government and the media have released a dizzying array of statistics on this topic. Much of this information has been inaccurate or confusing

Mass Deportations: Breaking Down the Legal Concepts

President Trump has promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. In the past months, the federal government and the media have released a dizzying array of statistics on this topic. Much of this information has been inaccurate or confusing.

GYH launched a three-part blog series by Managing Partner Becki Young to break down some of the legal concepts that are involved when the federal government removes a foreign national from the United States. Our goal is to provide a bird's eye view into what is going on at the Southern border and within the interior of the United States regarding the topic of mass deportations. Parts I and II are out now. Stay tuned for Part III.

Part I

Part II

Extreme Vetting at US Ports of Entry under Trump 2.0: What You Need to Know

The U.S. government has significantly increased screening measures at ports of entry, subjecting many foreign nationals—especially those in certain visa categories—to heightened scrutiny. The consequences can be severe, including visa revocations, lengthy detentions, and even expedited removal.

At GYH, we've seen firsthand how these policies impact travelers, business professionals, and visa holders. Our latest blog post by Counsel Anne Rowley explores the evolving landscape of "extreme vetting" at ports of entry and provides key insights for those navigating the process.

Know Your Rights!

Immigration policy changes under the new administration bring new anticipation and uncertainty about immigration enforcement. The best way to protect yourself and your community is to know your rights! Our Know Your Rights flyer offers advice on what to do if approached by ICE in various settings. Share this information far and wide!

Will Your Electronic I-9 Software Product Pass Muster if ICE Comes Knocking?

The U.S. is seeing a surge in immigration arrests and workplace raids, and employers are increasingly seeking guidance on immigration compliance. A key concern is whether electronic I-9 software meets ICE regulatory standards. While these tools have helped reduce paperwork violations, many lack essential security and reliability features, leaving employers vulnerable to hefty penalties and even criminal charges.

With ICE planning to launch a large-scale I-9 inspection campaign in the coming months, now is the time for employers to review their compliance processes and take corrective action before it's too late.

In this blog post, Of Counsel and employer compliance specialist, Mary Pivec, highlights key I-9 considerations for employers.

The Working Holiday Visa

Thinking about living and working abroad? The Working Holiday Visa could be your gateway to an unforgettable experience! Our latest guest blog post by Jackson Gu of pvtistes.net explores:

What is a Working Holiday Visa (WHV)?

Eligibility requirements

How to apply

Whether you're looking to gain international work experience or explore new cultures, this visa could be the perfect fit.

Canada's New Rural Community Immigration Pilot Program

Canada recently launched a groundbreaking new pathway to permanent residence for immigrants who want to live and work in rural communities. With 14 rural communities participating—from Nova Scotia to British Columbia—this program addresses critical labor shortages while helping skilled immigrants settle and thrive in Canada's rural regions.

Attorney Jacqueline Bart of BARTLAW LLP outlines the key features of this program in our recent blog post.

Guest Blog Series: Acquiring Dual Citizenship

In light of the recent presidential election, GYH has been receiving an influx of inquiries about how to acquire dual citizenship or move abroad. GYH called upon its vast international local counsel network for a series of guest blog posts detailing immigration options in various countries. Learn more about acquiring citizenship in:

Policy Updates

Trump Administration Ends TPS for Hundreds of Thousands of Venezuelans

On February 3, USCIS announced the termination of the 2023 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela, impacting hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. who had secured TPS under that designation. As of April 7, 2025, these individuals will no longer have legal status or work authorization.

Read more...

DHS Ends CHNV Program

Effective March 25, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating the parole programs that permitted certain Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) and their immediate family members to enter the United States.

Read more...

IRS Close to Agreement with ICE on Sharing Addresses of Suspected Undocumented Immigrants

Recent reports indicate that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is approaching an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to share taxpayer information of undocumented immigrants. This development represents a notable shift in the utilization of tax data for immigration enforcement purposes.

Read more...

