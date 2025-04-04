USCIS Announces Completion Of FY 2026 H-1B Registration Process: Filing Period Begins April 1, 2025

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced today that the H-1B registration process for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 has been successfully completed.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced today that the H-1B registration process for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 has been successfully completed. Following a computer-generated, random selection of H-1B petitions submitted during the FY 2026 initial registration period, USCIS determined it has received sufficient electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries and has notified all prospective petitioners. The H-1B program continues to play a critical role in allowing U.S. employers to attract highly skilled talent from around the world to meet their workforce needs and drive innovation.

For those whose registrations were selected in this year's lottery, USCIS has confirmed that the filing period for H-1B cap-subject petitions will officially open on April 1, 2025. Selected petitioners may submit their H-1B petitions, provided they meet all eligibility requirements and include the necessary supporting documentation.

Key Reminders for H-1B Petition Filings:

Compliance with USCIS Requirements: To help avoid delays or denials, petitioners must ensure that all documents are complete, accurate, and submitted to the correct filing location or online in compliance with USCIS guidelines. Petitioners must submit evidence of the beneficiary's valid passport or travel document used at the time of registration to identify the beneficiary.

Timely Filing: Petitions must be filed within the designated filing period, at least 90 days, as late submissions will not be accepted.

As the filing period begins, we encourage petitioners to remain proactive and organized to facilitate a smooth petition submission process. For registrants who were not selected in this year's lottery, we understand the challenges this outcome may present. Employers and prospective employees may want to explore alternative visa pathways or other strategies to achieve their hiring and professional goals. As the FY 2026 H-1B process progresses, USCIS may hold additional lotteries if the agency determines that it has not received enough petitions to meet the annual H-1B cap.

