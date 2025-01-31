Alert: DOS Visa Appointment Wait Times Website Updated Following The Inauguration

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) website no longer displays visa appointment wait times for each individual U.S. Consulate separately. Users are now directed to find interview wait times on the Global Visa Wait Times page.

The Global Visa Wait Times page lists nonimmigrant visa appointments available at all consulates as of January 7, 2025 for the following categories:

Interview required Student/Exchange Visitors (F, M, J);

Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, Q);

Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C-1/D); and

Interview Required Visitors (B-1/B-2).

Interestingly, with the removal of the U.S. Consular Appointment Wait Times listed individually for each Consulate, the DOS is no longer providing the processing times for interview waivers. The timeline for interview waivers was generally provided along with the U.S. Consular Appointment Wait Times for each individual U.S. Consulate. The DOS implemented waivers of the in-person interview requirement for certain applications in an effort to reduce visa wait times and delays. The DOS continued to expand and clarify eligibility for waivers of the in-person interview requirement through December 21, 2023. While the December 21, 2023 update regarding Visa Interview Waivers remains on the DOS website, timelines for visa interview waivers are no longer available.

The January 20, 2025 Executive Orders (EO) signed by President Donald Trump essentially mandate and direct the DOS to review visa issuance policies and procedures. The EO America First Policy Directive to the Secretary of State directed that "the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first". The EO Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats, signed on the same day, directs that "the United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests." The EO directs the Secretary of State to re-establish vetting and screening standards and procedures, consistent with the uniform baseline that existed on January 19, 2021 (The last day of President Trump's first term). The EO also mandates that, within 60 days of the EO, the DOS in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Homeland Security shall identify countries for which vetting and screening information is deficient, and within 30 days, the agencies are to evaluate policies, procedures, and grounds of inadmissibility to ensure the protection of U.S. citizens.

The current change, including the elimination of stated timelines for interview waivers, may be related to the EO's direction to enhance screening and vetting and return to the standards under the prior Trump Administration.

Our firm is actively monitoring these changes and seeking further clarification from the Department of State. We will provide further updates as information becomes available.

At this time, visa interviews continue to be scheduled, and visa processing is continuing. Our recommendation continues to be for visa applicants to plan early for visa applications at U.S. Consulates, ensure all documentation is correct and meeting all visa requirements, and stay in close communication with legal counsel to navigate the evolving landscape.

