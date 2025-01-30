Rescinded Biden Immigration Executive Orders: What Employers Need To Know

As many expected, President Donald Trump has not only issued Executive Orders (EOs), but he has also rescinded many EOs issued by the Biden Administration concerning immigration, including the following: "The Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans" EO which particularly affects business immigration. This EO formed the basis of policy guidance that, for example, streamlined the naturalization process, led to a reduction in the number of visa denials and Requests for Evidence (RFEs) that had been issued during the first Trump Administration, and reinstated the USCIS policy of deferring to prior approvals. Immigration advocates have been predicting the loss of these benefits under the new Trump Administration. Employers should expect a return to the days of costly RFEs and slower adjudications.

Other Biden-era EOs regarding immigration that have been rescinded include:

EO 13993 – "Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities." This EO prioritized enforcement on the grounds of national security, border security, and public safety and required notification to state and local authorities of at-large enforcement actions. Based upon the new Trump EOs, enforcement in all areas of business immigration, including I-9s audits and workplace enforcements (colloquially referred to as ICE Raids), will be expanded.

EO 14010 – "Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework to Address the Causes of Migration, to Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and to Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border." This EO called for the United States to address the root causes of migration, expand asylum protection in other countries, create more paths for lawful migration to the United States, and strengthen U.S. asylum policies. The Trump Administration is closing the border and has already shut down the CBP One App for asylum applicants.

EO 14011 – "Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families." This EO ended the child separation policy and created a task force to facilitate reunification. According to reporting, there are still many children who have yet to be reunited with their families.

EO 14013 – "Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs to Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration." This EO called for minimizing delays in resettlement, reunifying families, restoring and expanding USRAP, and protecting Afghans and Iraqi Special Immigrants. Since Jan. 20, 2025, Afghans have been prohibited from boarding flights to the United States.

Whether rescinding a Biden EO effectively resurrects a prior Trump EO is still an open question.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to follow this issue and provide updates on the new policies as they are enacted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.