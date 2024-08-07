ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Visa Bulletin: No Further Retrogression In EB-3 Category For August

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for August 2024 shows no further retrogression in the EB-3 visa category following retrogression in July. However, the August bulletin notes:

  • As readers were informed in Item D of the July 2024 Visa Bulletin, demand and number use have remained high in the EB-3 visa category. Although retrogression has not been necessary for August, it will likely be necessary to either retrogress the final action date or make the category "Unavailable" in September. This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly.

