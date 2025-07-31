Governor Of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer Signs Bills To Create R&D Tax Credit And Innovation Fund

On Jan. 13, 2025, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) signed several bills into law to stimulate economic growth, boost research and development (R&D) initiatives, and foster a more innovation-driven economy. These initiatives reflect a shift in policy aimed at incentivizing local businesses and promoting collaboration with universities for R&D.

These bills illustrate Michigan's commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses, particularly in the fields of research, development, and innovation. The goal is to incentivize businesses to invest more in R&D and to strengthen collaborations with research universities, thus fostering a culture of innovation that can drive economic growth in the state.

"Our brand-new, bipartisan Innovation Fund and R&D Tax credit will empower Michigan entrepreneurs, lower costs for Michigan businesses, and create good-paying Michigan jobs," said Governor Whitmer. "I'm proud that we worked across the aisle on these commonsense bills to grow our economy and ensure more people can make it in Michigan. We still have more work to do to make Michigan the best state to build your big idea, and I'll have more to say later this week during my Road Ahead Address."1

The Michigan R&D Tax Credit

Michigan's new R&D tax credit program, comprised of Michigan House Bills 5100 and 5101, aims to boost innovation by offering significant tax incentives to businesses conducting R&D within the state. By enacting this R&D tax credit program, Michigan joins the ranks of other states such as Texas, New York, Arizona, California, and Illinois, who all offer similar R&D tax credit programs for businesses looking to locate facilities in their respective states.

Michigan House Bill 5100 (Income Tax Credits) : A bill introduced by Rep. Jasper Martus (D) and nine co-sponsors including Jason Hoskins (D), Julie Rogers (D), and Laurie Pohutsky (D), establishes a new income tax incentive program for research and development activities conducted within the state. The legislation, which amends the 1967 Michigan Income Tax Act, was approved by Whitmer on Jan. 13, 2025, and took effect April 2, 2025. House Bill 5100 creates a tiered tax credit system against state income tax that provides different benefits based on company size. Large businesses (over 250 employees) can receive up to $2 million in annual credits through a combination of 3% credit on base R&D expenses and 10% on expenses exceeding the base amount. Smaller businesses, with fewer than 250 employees, are eligible for up to $250,000 annually, with a more generous 15% credit rate on expenses above their base amount. The legislation includes an additional 5% credit worth up to $200,000 for businesses collaborating with Michigan research universities. Importantly, the total program is capped at $100 million in tax credits per calendar year, with $25 million specifically reserved for smaller businesses and the remaining $75 million allocated to larger companies.

The Michigan Innovation Fund

The Michigan Innovation Fund, comprised of Michigan House Bills 5651, 5652, and 5653, represents a major investment in the state's startup ecosystem and venture capital landscape. The program allocates funds across multiple channels with 80% directed to established venture funds, 8% to emerging venture funds, and 7% to nonprofit startup support services. The initiative requires recipients to invest in early-stage Michigan companies involved in competitive edge technologies, with specific provisions to ensure investment in geographically disadvantaged areas.

Michigan House Bill 5651 : Introduced by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (R) and co-sponsors Alabas Farhat (D), Jason Hoskins (D), and Reggie Miller (D), amends the 21st Century Jobs Trust Fund Act (2000 PA 489). The legislation, effective April 2, 2025, updates regulations for the state's trust fund, primarily focusing on investment management and fund disbursement rules. House Bill 5651 maintains the annual deposit of $75 million in tobacco settlement revenue into the 21st Century Jobs Trust Fund through fiscal year 2026, while continuing to allocate $17.5 million annually to the state's budget stabilization fund through 2035. The fund's earnings must be deposited into the general fund, and disbursements are restricted to specific economic development programs under the Michigan Strategic Fund Act, particularly for innovation fund initiatives.

"Throughout our history, Michigan minds and muscle have pushed boundaries, made a difference, and driven our state forward," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "These new tools will make it easier for countless innovators and entrepreneurs across Michigan to grow our economy, pioneer exciting tech, and make their next big idea a reality. Let us continue to stand tall, tell Michigan's story, and show the world that Michigan is the best place to build the future."



"I'm thrilled to start 2025 off strong by celebrating this historic new investment in Michigan's innovation economy," said Ben Marchionna, chief innovation ecosystem officer at the MEDC. "By establishing the Michigan Innovation Fund alongside the new R&D Tax Credit, we're declaring the grit, creativity, and enduring prowess of our entrepreneurs and innovators deserve to be supported and showcased. Equitable, accessible funding and an R&D-friendly tax environment is how we'll transform today's big ideas into tomorrow's growth industries. I'm grateful to the legislature, Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist for supporting this as the largest state appropriation for entrepreneurship and innovation in nearly two decades. This bold move shows the world that Michigan is serious about building a thriving innovation ecosystem – one where founders can truly 'Make it' in Michigan."

Footnote

