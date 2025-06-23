Modernizing Client Intake In Estate Planning (Podcast)

In this episode, we welcome Wouter IJgosse, the founder and CEO of DecisionVault — the client data intake platform that's transforming how estate planning attorneys gather and organize information. We dive into the origin story of DecisionVault, how it's streamlining workflows for law firms, and what the future of estate tech looks like.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

