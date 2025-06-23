ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Modernizing Client Intake In Estate Planning (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, we welcome Wouter IJgosse, the founder and CEO of DecisionVault — the client data intake platform that's transforming how estate planning attorneys gather and organize information.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Justin H. Brown
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1640536a.jpg

In this episode, we welcome Wouter IJgosse, the founder and CEO of DecisionVault — the client data intake platform that's transforming how estate planning attorneys gather and organize information. We dive into the origin story of DecisionVault, how it's streamlining workflows for law firms, and what the future of estate tech looks like.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justin H. Brown
Justin H. Brown
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More