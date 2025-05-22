ARTICLE
22 May 2025

Privacy And Estate Planning (Podcast)

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, we welcome Gregory Szewczyk, a partner at Ballard Spahr, LLP to discuss the critical but often overlooked aspect of estate planning – privacy.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Justin H. Brown and Gregory Szewczyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1628112a.jpga

In this episode, we welcome Gregory Szewczyk, a partner at Ballard Spahr, LLP to discuss the critical but often overlooked aspect of estate planning – privacy. Join us as we unpack the complexities of privacy law and apply them to estate planning and how we can safeguard ourselves, our clients, and our families.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justin H. Brown
Justin H. Brown
Photo of Gregory Szewczyk
Gregory Szewczyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More