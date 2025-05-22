Privacy And Estate Planning (Podcast)

In this episode, we welcome Gregory Szewczyk, a partner at Ballard Spahr, LLP to discuss the critical but often overlooked aspect of estate planning – privacy. Join us as we unpack the complexities of privacy law and apply them to estate planning and how we can safeguard ourselves, our clients, and our families.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

