Transactional Tax Department Chair and Family Offices Co-Chair Saul Rudo, and Private Wealth Partner Abby Feinman, will present "How to Position Your Family Office to Work With Independent Sponsors" at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, during the IPI Mid-Year Forum. The session will demystify the independent sponsor model and provide a framework for evaluating partnerships, structuring deals and conducting due diligence as more family offices embrace direct investing and independent sponsors emerge as valuable collaborators, bringing access to proprietary deals, operational expertise and deal leadership without requiring blind pool commitments.

