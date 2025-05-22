ARTICLE
22 May 2025

IPI Mid-Year Forum

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Transactional Tax Department Chair and Family Offices Co-Chair Saul Rudo, and Private Wealth Partner Abby Feinman...
United States Family and Matrimonial
Saul Rudo and Abby Feinman
Transactional Tax Department Chair and Family Offices Co-Chair Saul Rudo, and Private Wealth Partner Abby Feinman, will present "How to Position Your Family Office to Work With Independent Sponsors" at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, during the IPI Mid-Year Forum. The session will demystify the independent sponsor model and provide a framework for evaluating partnerships, structuring deals and conducting due diligence as more family offices embrace direct investing and independent sponsors emerge as valuable collaborators, bringing access to proprietary deals, operational expertise and deal leadership without requiring blind pool commitments.

Learn more about the IPI Mid-Year Forum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Saul Rudo
Saul Rudo
Photo of Abby Feinman
Abby Feinman
