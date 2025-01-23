Dan Rubin On The ACTEC Trust And Estate Talk Podcast Discussing The Use Of Asset Protection Trusts For Estate Tax Planning Purposes (Podcast)

Domestic Asset Protection Trusts (DAPTs), currently authorized by statute in 20 states, provide individuals with a powerful tool to shield assets from potential future creditors. These irrevocable trusts allow the grantor to retain some beneficial interest while enjoying robust creditor protection. Commonly referred to as asset protection trusts, they serve not only as a safeguard against creditors but also as a strategic vehicle for estate tax planning.

Daniel S. Rubin recently appeared as a guest on the ACTEC Trust and Estate Talk podcast, where he explored the planning opportunities and advantages offered by asset protection trusts.

