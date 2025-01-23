Dan Rubin On The ACTEC Trust And Estate Talk Podcast Discussing The Use Of Asset Protection Trusts For Estate Tax Planning Purposes (Podcast)

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations.
Domestic Asset Protection Trusts (DAPTs), currently authorized by statute in 20 states, provide individuals with a powerful tool to shield assets from potential future creditors. These irrevocable trusts allow.
Daniel S. Rubin recently appeared as a guest on the ACTEC
Trust and Estate Talk podcast, where he explored the planning
opportunities and advantages offered by asset protection
trusts.
Listen to the podcast here:
For a transcript of the podcast, please visit the ACTEC website
here: