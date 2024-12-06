ARTICLE
6 December 2024

Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli Discusses Family Law, Trusts, And Estates

SD
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

Contributor

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP logo
The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Explore Firm Details
How should interests in private companies, trusts and real estate be handled in estate planning so you're protected in case of divorce? Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli...
United States Family and Matrimonial
Anita Ventrelli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

How should interests in private companies, trusts and real estate be handled in estate planning so you're protected in case of divorce? Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli was recently invited to speak at The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and shared best practices in a follow-up interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anita Ventrelli
Anita Ventrelli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More