Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the expansion of its White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice with the addition of Tracy S. Combs in the San Francisco office. During Combs' eight-year tenure at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), she served in a variety of roles in Salt Lake City and San Francisco, most recently as director of the SEC's Salt Lake Regional Office, where she oversaw some of the office's most high-profile enforcement actions that had impact throughout the United States.

During Combs' tenure as a former SEC trial attorney and senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement, she brought several groundbreaking actions, including the SEC's first cybersecurity disclosure enforcement action involving a public company's failure to disclose a massive data breach and an insider trading action against a biopharmaceutical executive in the Northern District of California, identified in the media as the first "shadow" insider trading case. In addition, Combs served for three years in the Division of Enforcement's Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, where she co-led its Cybersecurity & Regulated Entities working group. From 2021 to 2022, Combs served as counsel to the Director of Enforcement, advising on priority enforcement actions and coordinating with the SEC's criminal and civil law enforcement partners nationwide.

At Greenberg Traurig, Combs will counsel clients nationwide, including corporations, financial institutions, and individuals regarding complex investigations, litigation, and regulatory matters, including those involving the SEC, the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and other law enforcement agencies and financial regulators.

Continue reading the full GT press release.