ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Murad Hussain Featured In South Korea's Legal Times On Latest FARA Developments

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

Arnold & Porter logo
Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Explore Firm Details
Legal Times, a top legal outlet in South Korea, recently featured observations by White Collar Defense & Investigations partner Murad Hussain on the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the recent U.S. District.
United States Criminal Law
Photo of Murad Hussain
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Legal Times, a top legal outlet in South Korea, recently featured observations by White Collar Defense & Investigations partner Murad Hussain on the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the recent U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York indictment of Sue Mi Terry — former analyst of Korean affairs for the CIA charged with acting as a foreign agent for South Korea — and broader takeaways for the Korean private sector.

The article, "'Sumi Terry Prosecution' Draws Attention to U.S. Foreign Agent Registration Act," cited Hussain's view that the U.S. Department of Justice has "devoted ever more time and resources to FARA investigations and pursuing criminal prosecution and civil enforcement litigation."

Hussain also observed that U.S. operations with foreign connections should familiarize themselves with FARA and whether the law applies to them.

Read the full article (published in Korean).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Murad Hussain
Murad Hussain
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More