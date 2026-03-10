Anatomy Of A Multi-National Insider Trading Case: United States v. Khouadja Et Al.

The superseding indictment filed in United States v. Khouadja et al., Case No. 1:24-cr-10200-RGS (D. Mass.), represents one of the most ambitious securities fraud prosecutions brought by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts in recent years. The government has charged eight defendants with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, money laundering, and related offenses arising from an alleged multi-national insider trading scheme that spanned nearly a decade and targeted fifteen publicly traded companies. For anyone named in the indictment, identified as an unindicted co-conspirator, or otherwise connected to the individuals and transactions described in the charging document, understanding the government's theory (and the defenses available against it) is an urgent necessity.

The indictment is detailed, sophisticated, and the product of what appears to be years of covert surveillance. But an indictment is not a conviction, and this case, like every case has defenses worth understanding.

I. Understanding the Indictment

The 81-page superseding indictment alleges that beginning no later than November 2016 and continuing through at least February 2024, the defendants participated in a multi-level insider trading network centered on material nonpublic information ("MNPI") obtained from a cooperating witness ("CC-2") employed in the mergers and acquisitions departments of Atos SE and its spinoff Worldline SA — two major French technology and financial services companies.

The government's theory is that CC-2 passed MNPI about pending M&A transactions to defendants Khouadja and Safi, who then distributed tips through a multi-level network of traders located across France, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. The alleged proceeds exceeded tens of millions of dollars and are claimed to have been laundered through an elaborate web of overseas brokerage accounts.

The Charges

The indictment charges six counts:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud (18 U.S.C. § 371) — all defendants

Count 2: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud under Section 10(b) — all defendants

Count 3: Substantive securities fraud and aiding and abetting — selected defendants

Count 4: Money laundering conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 1956(h)) — all defendants

Count 5: Substantive money laundering — selected defendants

Count 6: Criminal forfeiture

Each count carries significant prison exposure. Securities fraud conspiracy carries up to five years per count; substantive Section 10(b) fraud carries up to 20 years; and money laundering conspiracy carries up to 20 years. Defendants facing multiple counts face potential guidelines sentences measured in many years, before applicable enhancements for the size of the alleged gain and a defendant's role in the scheme.

The Alleged Scheme

The fifteen target companies include household names: Tiffany & Co. (acquired by LVMH), Walgreens Boots Alliance (attempted go-private), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca), Cytokinetics, Tegna Inc., Activision Blizzard, and Vonage Holdings, among others. The alleged trading preceded announced transactions by weeks or months, generating returns the government characterizes as statistically improbable absent inside knowledge.

The government alleges the defendants used coded language to discuss their activities — referring to SIM cards as "socks," phones as "shoes," money as "greens," and insider trading as "running." They allegedly used burner phones, encrypted messaging applications including Telegram, Signal, and WeChat, and delivered cash payments in person across multiple countries.

II. Know Your Prosecutors

The District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office is one of the most sophisticated securities fraud prosecution offices in the country. Its track record in financial crime matters including insider trading, accounting fraud, and market manipulation is formidable. Understanding how this office builds and presents cases is critical to mounting an effective defense.

Electronic Surveillance Capability

USAO-MA has demonstrated substantial capability in digital evidence gathering. In the Fred Sharp insider trading prosecutions — another multi-national scheme involving encrypted communications and foreign accounts — the office deployed Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty ("MLAT") requests to obtain foreign financial records and exploited cloud backup data from encrypted messaging applications that defendants believed were untraceable. The "Varsity Blues" investigation demonstrated the office's willingness to run long-term wiretap operations and deploy undercover operatives.

The level of factual detail in paragraphs 48 through 249 of this indictment (specific dates, account numbers, communications, and cash transaction details) is not consistent with a case built primarily on a cooperating witness's recollections. It strongly suggests years of electronic surveillance, foreign law enforcement cooperation, and platform data production from messaging applications. Defendants should assume the government has more evidence than what is described in the superseding indictment.

The Cooperation Dynamic

CC-2 is already cooperating. Based on the indictment's specificity, other unindicted co-conspirators may also be providing information to the government. Federal sentencing law — 18 U.S.C. § 3553(e) and the Sentencing Guidelines' substantial assistance provisions — creates powerful incentives for early cooperation. The first defendant to provide substantial assistance typically receives the most favorable treatment and cooperation value diminishes as multiple defendants offer similar information.

This dynamic does not mean every defendant should cooperate. It does mean that every defendant needs counsel who can accurately assess the evidence, evaluate whether cooperation is warranted, and if so, negotiate from the earliest and strongest possible position.

III. The Defenses Are Real

An indictment alleging detailed facts, coded communications, and cooperating witnesses can appear overwhelming. But federal insider trading law is complex, the government's burden is high, and there are genuine legal and factual issues in this case that experienced defense counsel can develop.

The Mosaic Theory Defense

Securities analysts and sophisticated investors routinely make accurate predictions about M&A activity and other public announcements that drive stock price movement by synthesizing publicly available information: SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, expert network research, financial press reporting, and industry analysis. Trading on a correct synthesis of public information is not insider trading.

Several of the target companies generated substantial public market commentary before their announced transactions. The Tiffany/LVMH acquisition, Walgreens' go-private exploration, and Alexion's strategic review were all subjects of analyst reports, press speculation, and public financial modeling before deal announcements. Defendants who can establish a foundation of legitimate public research may be able to contest the government's inference that their trading was necessarily based on inside information.

The Knowledge Problem for Downstream Tippees

Insider trading liability does not automatically attach to everyone in a tip chain. Under Salman v. United States, 580 U.S. 106 (2016), a person who acts on a trading recommendation is guilty of insider trading only if they knew or had reason to know that the information was improperly disclosed in breach of a fiduciary or similar duty, not merely that they acted on a profitable tip.

This case involves a multi-level distribution chain: CC-2 to Khouadja/Safi, then to downstream traders, and potentially further. Each link in that chain requires the government to prove that the particular defendant knew or had reason to know the information originated from an improper disclosure. A defendant who received a trading recommendation from a friend, without knowing it came from a corporate insider breaching a duty, has a colorable defense against tippee liability.

The indictment's factual allegations vary significantly across defendants. Some are described in extensive detail; others appear in limited context. That asymmetry in the government's charging document may reflect asymmetry in the government's actual evidence.

The Personal Benefit Requirement

For insider trading liability to attach, the government must prove that the original inside tipper (CC-2) disclosed MNPI in exchange for a personal benefit. Salman confirmed that a gift of trading profits to a friend or relative can satisfy this requirement. But as the tip chain grows more complex and the relationship between the tipper and downstream tippees becomes more attenuated, the personal benefit element becomes a meaningful litigation battleground.

Cooperating Witness Credibility

CC-2 is cooperating in exchange for favorable treatment. That transaction creates inherent credibility issues that skilled defense counsel can develop at trial. Cooperation agreements, proffer session notes, prior inconsistent statements, and the government's prior characterizations of a witness are all fertile ground for impeachment and undercutting the witness's credibility. Juries understand that witnesses who testify in exchange for leniency have powerful incentives to tell the government what it needs to hear.

IV. The International Dimension: Extradition Is Not Automatic

Seven of the eight defendants in this case resided outside the United States at the time of the indictment, in France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. For defendants not yet arrested or extradited, this is a critical and immediate concern — one that requires both local criminal defense counsel and U.S. white collar counsel working in coordination.

Treaty Landscape

The United States has extradition treaties with France, Singapore, and Germany. The Hong Kong extradition framework is complicated by the 2020 termination of the U.S.-Hong Kong extradition agreement following the imposition of the National Security Law; the U.S.-UK treaty may apply depending on applicable law and current political circumstances. The UAE does not have a comprehensive bilateral extradition treaty with the United States, but financial crime cooperation has increased significantly in recent years.

Extradition Defense Grounds

Effective resistance to extradition requires engaging local criminal defense counsel before the execution of a provisional arrest warrant. Key grounds for contesting extradition include:

Dual criminality : Whether the alleged conduct constitutes a crime in the requested state under its own law

: Whether the alleged conduct constitutes a crime in the requested state under its own law Specialty : Limitations on prosecution for offenses not covered by the extradition request

: Limitations on prosecution for offenses not covered by the extradition request Non bis in idem : Whether the defendant has already been prosecuted for the same conduct in the local jurisdiction – a form of double jeopardy

: Whether the defendant has already been prosecuted for the same conduct in the local jurisdiction – a form of double jeopardy Political, humanitarian, or procedural grounds : Treaty-specific provisions allowing refusal

: Treaty-specific provisions allowing refusal Bail pending extradition hearings: Separate litigation in the local jurisdiction

The strategic calculus is complex and highly fact-specific regarding whether to contest extradition, explore voluntary surrender with conditions, or initiate dialogue with U.S. authorities from abroad. It requires U.S. white collar counsel with experience coordinating multi-jurisdictional defense strategies and established relationships with local counsel and prosecutors.

V. What a Defendant Should Do Right Now

If an individual was named in this indictment, believe they may be a target, or have been contacted by law enforcement, the following steps are critical:

Retain experienced U.S. white collar defense counsel immediately . Before extradition, before an arrest warrant is executed, before any government contact. The earlier counsel is engaged, the more options remain open.

. Before extradition, before an arrest warrant is executed, before any government contact. The earlier counsel is engaged, the more options remain open. Do not discuss the facts with anyone without counsel present . This includes co-defendants, former colleagues, and family members. Post-indictment communications about the case create obstruction and witness tampering exposure.

. This includes co-defendants, former colleagues, and family members. Post-indictment communications about the case create obstruction and witness tampering exposure. Preserve all communications and documents . Do not delete, destroy, or transfer any materials relating to the alleged conduct or the individuals involved. Destruction of evidence after you are aware of an investigation is a separate federal crime.

. Do not delete, destroy, or transfer any materials relating to the alleged conduct or the individuals involved. Destruction of evidence after you are aware of an investigation is a separate federal crime. Engage local counsel on extradition exposure, coordinated with U.S. counsel . If you are outside the United States, the extradition clock may already be running.

. If you are outside the United States, the extradition clock may already be running. Understand that delay narrows your options. Cooperation dynamics shift quickly. Evidence is gathered and locked in. Extradition timelines advance. The window for the most favorable outcomes closes.

