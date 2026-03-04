Southern District Of New York U.S. Attorney's Office Examines Laws On Prediction Markets

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Jay Clayton recently signaled that federal prosecutors are actively evaluating how existing criminal statutes apply to prediction markets—and that enforcement actions may follow in appropriate cases. His remarks underscore law enforcement interest in prediction markets, financial products that may resemble traditional securities or derivatives, and related activity in the crypto ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the SDNY is actively evaluating how existing fraud and related statutes apply to prediction markets and may pursue enforcement actions where warranted.

Labeling a venue as a "prediction market" will not insulate misconduct; schemes involving manipulation of underlying events (e.g., fixing a sporting event) could implicate federal criminal statutes.

SDNY is looking beyond sports-related contracts to financial event markets. Certain stock-linked contracts may be viewed as economically equivalent to traditional options.

The crypto sector remains within prosecutorial focus; SDNY rejects calls for a "hands-off" approach.

SDNY is also encouraging corporate self-reporting and cooperation, signaling potential use of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) or nonprosecution agreements (NPAs) with ongoing cooperation commitments to swiftly remove bad actors without unduly harming shareholders.

Background

At a February 5, 2026, forum in New York City hosted by Securities Docket, U.S. Attorney Clayton addressed how current laws apply to prediction markets and indicated that his office anticipates bringing cases involving such markets. In discussing hypotheticals, he cited a scheme to fix a golf event routed through a prediction market as conduct that could implicate federal criminal statutes and emphasized that operating through a prediction platform does not provide a safe harbor for fraud. He also noted that prosecutions could reach beyond sports-betting activity, referencing the several prediction market platforms, and offered a financial example in which a stock-linked prediction contract could resemble an out-of-the-money put option.

Clayton further underscored that crypto markets are not exempt from criminal scrutiny and criticized absolutist calls for nonintervention in that sector. He also discussed cooperation expectations for companies considering self-reporting potential misconduct, signaling an interest in DPAs and NPAs that require ongoing cooperation to quickly remove culpable individuals while mitigating collateral consequences for shareholders.

Implications for Prediction Markets and Market Participants

Enforcement Posture

Clayton's statements point to increased enforcement interest in prediction markets, with traditional criminal theories potentially applicable to conduct involving manipulation, deception or conspiracies to influence underlying events. The broad and flexible federal wire fraud statute, in particular, is a likely enforcement mechanism.

Scope Beyond Sports

The office is assessing financial event contracts that track or correlate with securities prices. Where a contract's payoff mimics a conventional derivative, authorities may analogize it to existing instruments when applying fraud and manipulation statutes.

Crypto Exposure

Platforms and participants operating in or adjacent to crypto should be mindful of continued regulatory and prosecutorial interest. Arguments for blanket regulatory forbearance are unlikely to gain traction with prosecutors.

Corporate Cooperation

Companies discovering potential misconduct tied to prediction or crypto markets should anticipate a structured cooperation dialogue. SDNY's stated preference for DPAs and NPAs conditioned on continuous cooperation suggests opportunities to resolve matters while promptly excising culpable individuals and providing transparency to investors.

Practical Considerations for Participants

Risk Assessment

Assess prediction market exposures (sports and financial events), including relationships with platforms and data providers, and identify scenarios that could be construed as manipulation or deceptive conduct.

Controls and Surveillance

Enhance controls to prevent and detect schemes to influence underlying events or the misuse of material nonpublic information in connection with event contracts.

Governance and Escalation

Establish clear reporting lines to escalate red flags to legal and compliance. Consider timely self-reporting where appropriate.

Cooperation Readiness

Maintain documentation and preservation protocols to support rapid engagement with prosecutors and to position for potential cooperative resolutions, including DPAs or NPAs with ongoing commitments.

What This Means for Prediction Market Operators

SDNY's public guidance signals active application of existing criminal laws to the developing prediction market environment, encompassing both sports and financial events and extending to crypto-adjacent activity. Platforms, traders and issuers should calibrate compliance programs accordingly and be prepared for evolving enforcement interest and potential cooperation discussions.

As always, for affected market participants, it is critical to have experienced white-collar counsel by your side to help you navigate this evolving legal landscape.

