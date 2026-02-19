Texas Attorney General Gets Winded Over Wind Turbine Waste Sites

- with readers working within the Property industries
- Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc. and several affiliates (collectively, "Global") for allegedly violating the Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act and an administrative order by unlawfully storing and processing industrial solid waste, including wind turbine components, at unpermitted facilities.
- According to the petition, Global allegedly created unpermitted disposal sites by stockpiling and later abandoning out-of-service wind turbine blades, nacelles, and housings across two facilities without the required permits or authorizations.
- The petition further alleges that the defendants failed to comply with a 2022 administrative order from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that required them to stop accepting additional waste, maintain certain records, and either obtain permits or remove the waste to an authorized facility.
- Texas seeks injunctive relief requiring removal of all unauthorized waste within 180 days, civil penalties of up to $25,000 per day per violation, post-judgment interest, and attorneys' fees and costs, among other relief.
