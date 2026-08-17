The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 160: $5.5 Billion Settlement Proposed To Resolve Ovarian Cancer Talcum Powder Claims (Video)

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay approximately $5.5 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc-based products caused ovarian cancer, marking one of the most significant mass tort settlements in history.

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Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman and Sharon Caffrey with their analysis of a proposed $5.5 billion settlement aimed to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products caused ovarian cancer.

Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Thank you for being here again for the next episode of our weekly podcast, the Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today is my partner and colleague, Sharon Caffrey. Thanks so much for being on the podcast today.

Sharon Caffrey: Thank you, Jerry, it’s great to be here.

Jerry: Today, we’ll be discussing Johnson & Johnson’s recent announcement that it has agreed to pay approximately $5.5 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging that its products containing talcum powder caused ovarian cancer. Sharon, I know this story has been unfolding for quite a while. What exactly happened here?

Sharon: Yeah, this is certainly one of the most significant settlements we’ve seen in the mass tort arena. Johnson & Johnson announced that it has reached a proposed agreement to resolve the claims against it brought by roughly 70,000 plaintiffs in federal talc multi-district litigation, which is pending in New Jersey, along with some related state court proceedings. Under the agreement, the company has agreed to commit at least $5.5 billion to compensate claimants. Importantly, though, the settlement is conditioned on participation by at least 95% of those plaintiffs. So, while it’s a major breakthrough, there are still some procedural hurdles before the settlement becomes final.

Jerry: One aspect of the settlement that stood out to me is that Johnson & Johnson maintains that its talc products are safe and do not cause cancer. So, this isn’t a situation where a company is admitting any liability.

Sharon: That’s exactly correct. Throughout the litigation, Johnson & Johnson has been consistent in arguing that its talc products do not contain asbestos and do not cause ovarian cancer. The company’s been unwavering on that position and in announcing the settlement, Johnson & Johnson characterized the agreement as a practical business decision rather than a concession on the merits. The company emphasized that it remains confident in the science supporting its products and believes it would have continued to prevail if these cases continued to move forward.

Jerry: That confidence also seems to be reinforced by some recent developments in the litigation itself.

Sharon: That’s correct, and in fact, the timing of the settlement is especially interesting, because it comes on the heels of a significant ruling in the multi-district litigation. Just last week, the federal court overseeing the MDL ordered the plaintiffs to demonstrate that they could produce admissible expert testimony linking talc to ovarian cancer. Without that evidence, the plaintiffs faced the possibility that their remaining claims would be dismissed. And that ruling followed the withdrawal of two key causation experts for the plaintiffs in Bellwether cases. Johnson & Johnson argued that those developments highlighted the fundamental problems for plaintiffs, proving that talc exposure caused a specific individual’s ovarian cancer.

Jerry: Certainly, when you talk about settlement of major litigation leverages everything, and it seems to me that the legal landscape might have been shifting in favor of Johnson & Johnson and against the plaintiffs here.

Sharon: Yeah, based on the specific causation issues that the plaintiffs were facing, that is accurate. Company representatives were pointing to those expert challenges at this time once the courts engaged in some more scrutiny of those experts. They essentially argued that plaintiffs were increasingly facing an uphill battle to establish specific causation, which is one of the most difficult things in product liability litigation.

Jerry: Well, $5.5 billion is what it is, and so the plaintiffs also claim victory here.

Sharon: Oh, of course they did. Plaintiffs’ leadership described the settlement as a landmark achievement and characterized it as long-delayed justice for women and families who have been waiting years for compensation. One of the more compelling points made by plaintiffs’ counsel was that the litigation is stretched on for more than a decade. During that time, many claimants have faced serious health issues, and some, unfortunately, have passed away before seeing a resolution of their claims. From that perspective, plaintiffs view this settlement as delivering certainty and compensation after years of legal battles.

Jerry: In terms of mass tort resolutions and class action litigation, an interesting feature, if not an unusual feature, that stood out to me was the fact that the settlement is uncapped. Could you explain to our listeners and viewers what that means?

Sharon: Sure. Usually, when there is a settlement of a mass tort, there is a fund, a specific fund, that is created for eligible claimants. And, it’s a fixed amount that must be divided amongst those claimants, so claimants step forward and their cases are weighed, usually on a tiered system. In this instance, plaintiffs’ counsel is very bullish on the fact that Johnson & Johnson is not capping this at $5.5 billion. It will depend on the levels of participation and the qualifying claims. In addition, the settlement applies only to current plaintiffs and does not resolve claims that may potentially arise in the future.

Jerry: Well, maybe the price of a settlement is making everybody equally unhappy or happy, but if you look at the recent trial results, it’s easy to see why both sides of the V in this case concluded that settlement was preferable to continued litigation.

Sharon: Right, the most recent case was tried in June, and that was in Los Angeles, and there was verdict was rendered in favor of Johnson & Johnson after a six-week trial of an ovarian cancer bellwether case. And then earlier this year, an Oklahoma jury also sided with the company in a mesothelioma case involving alleged asbestos-containing talc products. At the same time, the plaintiffs have secured notable victories as well, including a $65.5 million verdict that was recently upheld in a case involving a woman who alleged that Johnson & Johnson’s talc products caused her exposure to asbestos and contributed to her cancer. And also another prior Los Angeles plaintiff obtained a $40 million verdict in a bellwether trial. So, the mixed outcomes really create uncertainty for both sides, and trials are expensive, appeals take very long time, sometimes years, and neither party can fully predict how the juries are going to respond, particularly with the complex science.

Jerry: Sharon, from a broader perspective, what do you think this settlement tells us about, the mass tort space going forward into the later half of 2026?

Sharon: Well, there should be a whole lot less tort cases, but, first, I think mostly expert testimony remains the centerpiece for modern mass tort litigation. Regardless of the size of the case, the ability to establish reliable scientific causation often determine whether claims survive Daubert or Frye challenges. And second, the settlement pressure increases dramatically when courts begin to scrutinize expert evidence. The MDL court’s recent rulings appear to have created a pivotal inflection point in these proceedings, particularly for the plaintiffs who faced not having specific causation experts. And then, finally, after years of litigation and multiple trial victories for both sides, global resolution is probably the most attractive option because of the uncertainty in what the outcomes would be.

Jerry: Final question for you, do you think this is the end of the talc litigation story?

Sharon: It’s the end of a major chapter of the talc litigation story. Settlement still requires substantial participation by all the plaintiffs and there may be implementation issues as the claims proceed. Also, remember that this is only for the existing claimants, and there could be future claimants. And then I think If the participation threshold is met, this is going to be one of the most consequential resolutions in mass tort history and could bring some closure to a significant portion of the ovarian talc litigation involving cosmetic talc.

Jerry: Sharon, thanks so much for joining us on this week’s edition of the Class Action Weekly Wire. This has been a great discussion, and thank you for your detailed analysis, kind of inside baseball look at the settlement. Thanks to our listeners. We’re glad you were here to tune in to another edition of our weekly podcast series.

Sharon: Thank you, Jerry, for inviting me to speak on this topic.

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