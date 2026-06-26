Proposed Settlements Emerge In Fragrance Price-Fixing Class Action

Four major fragrance manufacturers face allegations of price-fixing in a consolidated class action, with companies that purchased fragrance ingredients between 2018 and 2023 potentially having claims. Following a partial settlement by IFF for $44 million, affected purchasers must decide whether to remain in the settlement class or opt out to pursue individual claims.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Bill Katz’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Technology and Construction & Engineering industries

A consolidated class action is pending in New Jersey federal court, arising from an alleged price-fixing conspiracy involving four major fragrance manufacturers: Firmenich, Givaudan, International Fragrances & Flavors (IFF), and Symrise. Companies that purchased fragrance ingredients or compounds directly from one of these manufacturers between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 18, 2023, may have claims. Those purchases may include fragrance ingredients incorporated into a variety of products, including cosmetics, perfumes, candles, soaps, lotions, detergents, fabric care, and household cleaners.

In 2025, the trial court largely denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss, and the case is now proceeding through discovery.

Following the court’s ruling on the motions to dismiss, IFF resolved certain claims instead of proceeding with discovery, reaching a settlement with each of the three plaintiff groups for an aggregate value of $44 million. Members of these plaintiff groups will soon receive notice of the proposed settlements and must decide whether to remain a member of the settlement class or to opt out and pursue their own claims directly against IFF.

Large corporate purchasers with substantial damages claims may see favorable recoveries by opting out of class actions and pursuing their claims directly. This approach may provide corporate plaintiffs more control over their claims and allow them to better preserve ongoing business relationships while litigation is pending. Accordingly, they may wish to analyze their historical purchases from IFF and the other defendants. Doing so may allow them to best assess whether it would be beneficial to opt out and pursue their own claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.