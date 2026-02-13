One Minute Matters [Video]: Can You Wait Until Appeal To Raise A Legal Challenge? (With Erik Silber)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
The Ninth Circuit just changed the game for criminal appeals,
and it could impact how defense lawyers handle trials and
sentencing going forward.
In a significant en banc decision, the Court eliminated its
longstanding exception that allowed defendants to raise purely
legal issues on appeal even if they weren't preserved.
Here's what United States v. Gomez could mean for strategy in
the Ninth Circuit:
All unpreserved issues now face plain-error review
Even correct legal arguments may not save you on appeal
Trial lawyers must preserve every objection
The days of relying on appellate "clean-up" are
over
If you're litigating in the Ninth Circuit, this ruling
raises the stakes for how you build your record.
