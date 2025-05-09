Intercontinental Resolution: Cross-Border Litigation And Asset Recovery Flowing From Africa To The United States And Europe

As international commerce deepens its roots in emerging markets, the legal consequences of commercial disputes often transcend borders – nowhere more so than in Africa.

As international commerce deepens its roots in emerging markets, the legal consequences of commercial disputes often transcend borders – nowhere more so than in Africa. With 54 countries each boasting their own legal systems and regulatory environments, resolving disputes that originate in Africa but ripple into international jurisdictions presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

As investment in Africa grows across sectors like energy, infrastructure, mining, and finance, so too does the volume and complexity of legal disputes that transcend national borders. African commercial disputes, especially those involving American or European entities, often evolve into sophisticated cross-border legal challenges involving arbitration, insolvency, and asset recovery.

These disputes may originate in jurisdictions with distinct legal systems across Southern, Western, and Eastern Africa, but frequently require enforcement or litigation support in the United States or Europe. The flow of capital out of Africa, sometimes due to corruption risks or contested ventures, further drives the demand for legal expertise in cross-jurisdictional matters.

When African disputes go global

Disputes linked to high-stakes infrastructure or energy projects, banking arrangements, or joint ventures often begin in Africa but demand resolution in foreign courts or tribunals. Increasingly, these matters are resolved through private arbitration under internationally recognized frameworks such as the ICC and FIDIC, rather than local court systems.

When those disputes escalate into unpaid judgments, contested contracts, or fraud allegations, they frequently trigger litigation and asset recovery proceedings in Europe or the United States. In these cases, U.S. bankruptcy courts or enforcement mechanisms provide a strategic advantage for creditors or claimants seeking to trace and secure offshore assets.

Cross-border insolvency and asset recovery

Thomas H. Curran Associates offers targeted capabilities at the intersection of international litigation and insolvency law. With growing interest from African jurisdictions and a rising flow of financial activity into the U.S., the firm stands as a bridge for resolving commercial disputes that extend into the American legal system.

We assist in navigating complex cross-border insolvency matters, including the recognition of foreign proceedings in U.S. courts under Chapter 15, and the tracing and recovery of assets across jurisdictions. These efforts are often essential when assets have been moved through sophisticated financial structures or concealed as part of a broader dispute.

International litigation and arbitration, especially under frameworks such as ICC and FIDIC, frequently demand enforcement actions in the U.S., whether through court-ordered measures, fraud litigation, or judgment recognition. In such instances, knowledge of both international rulesets and domestic enforcement procedures becomes crucial.

As disputes increasingly spill across borders, clients and legal professionals operating within Africa face significant hurdles in pursuing recovery or enforcement abroad. In these scenarios, cross-functional expertise and coordination with foreign legal systems become vital.

With a strong foundation in U.S. commercial litigation, bankruptcy, and fraud-related claims, Thomas H. Curran Associates supports clients across Africa, Europe, and North America in navigating the legal and procedural challenges that arise when disputes cross borders.

Where additional jurisdictional insight is required, the firm works closely with the IR Global network; an alliance of legal and financial professionals spanning over 165 jurisdictions. This collaborative approach ensures access to reliable, region-specific knowledge while maintaining a cohesive litigation or recovery strategy.

Our commitment to excellence has made us a reliable partner for businesses and professionals seeking sophisticated counsel in international litigation, asset recovery, and insolvency. For more information on our services and expertise, please get in touch with our team.

