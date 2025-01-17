European Union: EU-- And Member State-Level Reforms Should Spur Increase In Class Actions

A cross-border lawsuit filed in Italy in 2024 could be the first test of how recently imposed, plaintiff-friendly changes in European Union law will impact class actions in the EU.

A coalition of plaintiffs' lawyers known as the Global Justice Network filed suit against Dutch-based manufacturer Philips on behalf of 1.2 million European users of Philips' sleep therapy devices and mechanical ventilators. The suit, which claims that sound abatement foam used in the devices deteriorated into a sticky powder that was then inhaled by users, asks for 70,000 euros per claimant for emotional distress and other damages. According to a spokesperson for GJN, the powder is "carcinogenic and can lead to potentially lethal illnesses."

Philips recalled the devices globally beginning in 2021 and has paid out billions in settlements in similar class action cases in the United States.

EU collective action law is still evolving. Some of the impacts of the [EU directive] should become more apparent with time. — Emmanuel Plasschaert

The GJN suit was filed in Milan, where Philips' head of quality products is located, but is open to plaintiffs from across the EU, marking the first time a 2020 EU directive allowing for cross-border class actions has been applied.

The directive, which was adopted with the aim of "improving consumers' access to justice" while including "safeguards to prevent abusive litigation," also required every EU member state to implement its own mechanism for collective actions.

Though a few countries, including Poland and France, had yet to formally approve a class action mechanism, the directive went into effect in June 2023.

"EU collective action law is still evolving," says Brussels-based Crowell & Moring partner Emmanuel Plasschaert. "Some of the impacts of the [EU directive] should become more apparent with time."

A Move Toward Forum Shopping?

Plasschaert says the new measures could lead to forum shopping, with class action lawyers looking for ways to file in countries that have adopted more plaintiff-friendly procedures governing class actions, within the limits of the applicable international private law. Plaintiffs' lawyers might be more likely to file in member states that have a shorter average time for cases to be settled, for example, or more access to discovery or plaintiff-favorable opt-in/opt-out rules.

For example, the Netherlands adopted a class action framework that is considered one of the most plaintiff-friendly in all of Europe, including the possibility of U.S.-style opt-out claims—in which class members have to take steps to opt out of the litigation if they do not want to be included. (However, in cross-border cases filed in the Netherlands, potential claimants in other member states would still have to opt in, under EU rules.)

In Belgium, recent reforms shifted the "opt-in" or "opt-out" period to much later in the litigation timeline, making the process significantly more plaintiff-friendly, Plasschaert says.

Win-Win or Lose-Lose

"Essentially, group members get to choose whether they want to be part of the proceedings only after they already know that either a settlement agreement has been reached or the court has declared the case well-founded," says Plasschaert. "It's win-win for the plaintiffs and lose-lose for the defendant."

Belgium also expanded the range of suits that can be brought to include claims by aggrieved investors against an issuer of securities. It also now allows entities formed specifically to bring a class action on behalf of a group. Previously, only well-established consumer protection groups or protection groups of subject matter experts (SMEs) could serve as class representatives.

Under the old Belgium rules, less than a dozen class action cases were filed over the decade it was in effect.

"With both EU-level and member state-level reforms, it seems inevitable that the number of class actions is going to increase," says Plasschaert. "After a few of these cases work their way through the system, we will have a better sense of what the magnitude of the increase will be."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.