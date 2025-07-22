Taking The Chair: Erica Rogers Talks Leadership, Community, And The Future Of IP Law In North Carolina

Ask Erica Rogers what excites her most about intellectual property law, and she'll talk about creativity, about community, and about building something bigger than yourself, whether that's a thriving legal practice or a bar section with statewide reach.

"I thrive at the intersection of creativity and structure," she explains. "Every day, I get to provide the legal framework that supports innovation—whether that's a trademark search, a technology licensing agreement, a book publishing deal, or an influencer's endorsement deal. That intersection is where magic happens."

And next NCBA term, Erica is bringing that same energy to her new role: Chair of the North Carolina Bar Association's Intellectual Property Section.

Fresh off a year as vice-chair, Erica, North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Trademark Law, has stepped into leadership at a time when the IP landscape is as fast-moving as it is fascinating. From AI-generated works to NIL deals, there's no shortage of complexity.

So, how does it feel to take the lead?

"Incredibly exciting," she says. "The IP Section plays an important role in connecting practitioners across the state, from the mountains to the coast. I'm thrilled to help shape that connection and make it even stronger."

But Erica's not just interested in carrying the baton. She's got a full-on vision for where things could go—and it's built on three pillars: community, wellness, and future-facing inclusion.

Let's break those down. What's at the top of your list?

"Increasing membership and involvement, especially around our annual CLE and meeting," she says. "These events are a heartbeat of our professional community, and I know we can make them even more valuable and accessible to IP professionals at every stage of their careers."

But if you think that means dry panels and stuffy receptions, think again.

"I'm a big believer in creating safe spaces for real connection—whether that's through engaging CLE content or informal, low-pressure events that bring people together as people, not just professionals."

The second pillar, she explains, might surprise those who see IP law as purely technical.

"Wellness and social gatherings. I know that might sound unconventional, but think about it—we spend our days navigating complex legal frameworks, dealing with high-stakes disputes, and helping clients protect what matters most to them. That's intense work, and we need to create spaces where IP professionals can connect as humans, not just as colleagues, especially now."

That's refreshingly honest. What does that look like in practice?

"Well, we're not talking about mandatory trust falls, but imagine networking events that feel natural, without the need for alcohol, or conversations that address the real pressures we face, or even just casual meetups on one of the many trails North Carolina offers, where newer attorneys can connect with seasoned practitioners without the formal structure of a bar event. We want to build a stronger community of IP professionals in North Carolin, one that supports each other professionally and personally."

And the third pillar?

Erica's tone becomes more earnest. "Diversity and future engagement. We have this amazing diversity scholarship for law students that I want to see maintained, but beyond that, we need to find other ways to engage law students who will be the future members of our Section. IP law is evolving so rapidly, and we should make sure the next generation is prepared and excited to be part of this community."

Speaking of the next generation, you lead Ward and Smith's Name, Image, and Likeness Practice Group. How does that experience inform your approach to Section leadership?

"NIL work has taught me about adapting to rapid change while maintaining solid legal foundations," Erica reflects. "When collegiate athletes gained the right to commercialize their identities, we saw an opportunity to adapt our experience in this area of law to a new audience. That same adaptability is crucial for the IP Section. We have to have exciting, engaging, sophisticated topics that attract members away from their daily demands, and we can't assume that what worked five years ago will work today."

Beyond the formal goals, what personally drives your commitment to IP law and this leadership role?

"I am fortunate to have seen my law partner, Angela Doughty, lead the NCBA IP Section near the start of my legal career, and I am grateful that her leadership team set the stage for me to be Chair now," Erica shares. "True leadership is stepping aside to let others lead, which I learned from her. I hope my commitment to this leadership role expands membership, engagement, and interest so that more IP professionals in this state can get involved and find leadership opportunities within the organization."

You mentioned a leadership team—tell us about your team.

"They are amazing," Erica says. "I'm thrilled to be working with Vice Chair Tiffany Burba of Parker Poe. She's smart, thoughtful, organized, and brings great energy to every conversation. We work really well together, and I know we'll make a strong team. It's not a solo mission—it's a collaboration, and I'm lucky to have her by my side."

Erica continued, expressing her gratitude for the entire team, Secretary Ed Ergenzinger of Ergenzinger IP Law, and Treasurer Andy Prokopetz, Senior Counsel at Cotton Incorporated. "Ed has paved the way for important conversations about mental health in our profession, which aligns perfectly with my wellness goals for the Section. And Andy and I actually worked together on the IP Section's CLE years ago, so we have a foundation of collaboration already built. Having this experienced, dedicated team makes all the difference, not to mention the committee leaders throughout the Section."

Looking ahead, what would success look like for your tenure as chair?

"Success would be walking into our annual meeting next year and seeing a crowded room that's more diverse, more engaged, and more connected than ever before. I want to see veteran practitioners mentoring newcomers, law students excited about IP careers, and everyone feeling like they're part of something meaningful, while respecting their busy schedules that allow for involvement in the NCBA."

She adds, "But beyond the numbers and metrics, I want us to be known as the Section that really cares about its members. IP law can be demanding, and practitioners deserve a professional community that supports their success and their well-being."

What's one thing people might not know about the NCBA IP Section?

"We're not just a bunch of lawyers talking about case law, though we definitely do that too. We're also a group of people who should enjoy being around each other."

She adds, "And we're always looking for new faces. If you've ever thought about getting involved, this is your sign to reach out."

What would you say to someone who's on the fence about joining the Section or getting more involved?

"Do it. We need your voice, your ideas, and your perspective," Erica says emphatically. "Whether you're a law student, a solo practitioner, or part of a big IP team, this is your community too. We're stronger when we're connected, and there's a place here for everyone."

