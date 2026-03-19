Texas Business Court Highlights Risks To Trade Secret Ownership Arising From Joint Development Agreements

A ruling in Texas Business Courts (the second ever) highlights trade secret challenges. Most notably, the ruling identifies the difficulty of proving clear ownership and allocation of rights when trade secrets are not clearly addressed in a jointly development between the parties.

The dispute in Mesquite Energy, Inc. v. Sanchez Oil & Gas Corporation turned less on whether trade secrets were misappropriated—an issue already resolved through an earlier confidential settlement—and more on who actually owned the underlying trade secrets and was entitled to the proceeds. The court's ruling exposes how inadequate or ambiguous contracts can leave parties vulnerable, even after a successful enforcement action. Citing evidence of who funded, controlled, and operationally created the proprietary information, the court found that Mesquite Energy Inc. and Sanchez Oil & Gas Corp. were co-owners of the disputed trade secrets. The case underscores broader trade secret risks, especially for Texas businesses: failing to document ownership at the outset and relying on informal collaboration structures can undermine efforts to monetize and enforce trade secrets.