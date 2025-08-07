3 Things To Understand About Cybersecurity And Intellectual Property

Cybersecurity and intellectual property protection are inseparable in today's climate. Legal safeguards such as NDAs, patents, and court statutes are only meaningful when matched by strong digital defenses and swift incident response capabilities.

Trade secrets are only as safe as your cyber defenses

Trade secrets, unlike patents, are protected only by their secrecy, requiring "reasonable steps" like access restrictions, encryption, confidentiality agreements, and employee training to maintain legal protection. In the digital era, a single data breach can wipe out an entire portfolio of trade secrets. For instance, after a data breach, companies typically suffer reputational harm, financial losses (average cost ~$4.45 million in 2023), and loss of competitive edge.

Leaked R&D data can have patent risks

If sensitive invention details leak before filing, you might lose patent rights in many countries that require absolute novelty. Cybercriminals have increasingly targeted patent pipelines for R&D theft. Protecting filings with basic cybersecurity controls like limiting access, encrypting communications, and auditing drafts is now a key part of IP strategy.

IP theft often starts with a hack, not a court summons

Cybercriminals and state-sponsored attackers often target IP: source code, proprietary algorithms, or design schematics for resale or competitive intelligence. Mitigating this requires proactive cybersecurity and rapid enforcement of IP rights.

One more thing

In the U.S., theft of trade secrets can trigger both civil and criminal charges under statutes like the Economic Espionage Act and the Defend Trade Secrets Act. In Europe, Directive 2016/943 harmonizes trade secret protections across member states.

At Clark Hill PLC, we combine deep intellectual property experience with a modern understanding of cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and international risk. Whether you're safeguarding trade secrets, securing R&D pipelines, or responding to a breach, our team helps clients design and implement legal and technical strategies that keep innovation protected. From drafting NDAs and global patent filings to advising on cybersecurity compliance and cross-border IP enforcement, we provide the legal foresight and execution businesses need to stay ahead. If your IP matters, let's make sure it's secure together.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.