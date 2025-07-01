Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 78: When Are Misappropriators Dangerous Enough To Be Enjoined?

You are invited to listen to Episode 78 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "When Are Misappropriators Dangerous Enough to be Enjoined?"

In this episode, Jordan discusses a recent case from the Southern District of New York where an injunction was partially granted on a breach of contract claim but not on the trade secret claim. The Court found the plaintiffs didn't make a sufficient showing on irreparable harm, based on a lack of "danger" that the misappropriator would disclose the trade secrets to someone else.

