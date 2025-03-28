ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 75: New Cases On Statute Of Limitations And Trade Secret Identification

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
You are invited to listen to Episode 75 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "New Cases on Statute of Limitations and Trade Secret Identification."
United States Intellectual Property
Jordan D. Grotzinger

You are invited to listen to Episode 75 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "New Cases on Statute of Limitations and Trade Secret Identification."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses a Second Circuit Court of Appeals opinion on statute of limitations, and a Central District of California decision on trade secret identification, and specifically the importance of distinguishing alleged trade secret information from public information included in patents.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More