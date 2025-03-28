Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 75: New Cases On Statute Of Limitations And Trade Secret Identification

You are invited to listen to Episode 75 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "New Cases on Statute of Limitations and Trade Secret Identification."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses a Second Circuit Court of Appeals opinion on statute of limitations, and a Central District of California decision on trade secret identification, and specifically the importance of distinguishing alleged trade secret information from public information included in patents.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.