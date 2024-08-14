ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Making A Case For Trade Secret Misappropriation In The US

RK
Robins Kaplan

Contributor

Robins Kaplan logo
Explore Firm Details
Business leaders know that trade secret theft is a continuing significant business risk and that, at times, well-intentioned risk mitigation is unsuccessful...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of David A. Prange
Photo of Benjamen Linden
Photo of Demitri Dawson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Business leaders know that trade secret theft is a continuing significant business risk and that, at times, well-intentioned risk mitigation is unsuccessful. Some potential losses arise from relatively clear trade secret misappropriation events that suggest clear pathways for resolution. At other times, however, the available information is incomplete, and no matter what investigation may be conducted there is still uncertainty about whether misappropriation occurred.

If informal methods for resolution are unsuccessful, business leaders may question whether there is a path to address the potential loss formally, for example through litigation or arbitration.

Case law recognises that litigants need not have perfect information to seek redress, and recent trade secret cases address the propriety of a complaint when information may not be available at the time of filing. This article highlights the pleading strategies that may be considered to insulate a complaint from potential early dismissal.

READ FULL ARTICLE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David A. Prange
David A. Prange
Photo of Benjamen Linden
Benjamen Linden
Photo of Demitri Dawson
Demitri Dawson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More