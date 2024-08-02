ARTICLE
2 August 2024

Employer Options In A Non-Noncompete World (Video)

Recent federal and state regulations have restricted employers' use of noncompete agreements, which in part are designed to protect trade secrets. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's final rule, which broadly.
Recent federal and state regulations have restricted employers' use of noncompete agreements, which in part are designed to protect trade secrets. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's final rule, which broadly prohibits the use of noncompete contracts, goes into effect September 4, 2024. Jones Day partner Steve Zadravecz discusses the actions employers should take to protect trade secrets and other valuable information.

