ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Additional Measures To Address The Crime Emergency In The District Of Columbia (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs federal agencies to immediately deploy additional personnel, investigate safety violations, and establish specialized units to restore public safety in Washington, DC,...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs federal agencies to immediately deploy additional personnel, investigate safety violations, and establish specialized units to restore public safety in Washington, DC, with provisions for rapid nationwide deployment if needed.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More