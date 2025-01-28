Protecting The American People Against Invasion (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This Order directs executive departments and agencies to enforce final orders of removal (deportation orders), directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure efficient and expedited removal of those who have not been admitted or paroled into the U.S. and do not qualify for asylum, and directs the Attorney General, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to prioritize the prosecution of criminal offenses related to the "unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence" in the United States. It also orders that all available resources be allocated to create facilities to detain those to be removed.

The Order establishes Federal Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTFs) in every state comprised of law enforcement officers or agencies to provide logistical and operational support to fulfill these objectives of removal and criminal prosecution and permits the Secretary of Homeland Security to authorize state and local law enforcement officials to perform the functions of immigration officers.

The Order limits sanctuary jurisdictions' access to federal funds and directs a review of all federal funding to organizations providing services to those who are removable or undocumented, pauses distribution of future funds pending the outcome of the review, and authorizes the termination of agreements deemed in violation of law and initiation of clawback or recoupment procedures.

The Order further authorizes the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security to implement sanctions on countries that do not cooperate with the United States in accepting their nationals subject to removal from the U.S. and eliminate all barriers preventing "prompt repatriation" of these individuals; directs that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations be limited, and that employment authorization is not provided to anyone who is not authorized to be in the United States; and directs the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to ensure that all agencies cease providing public benefits to those not authorized to receive them.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.