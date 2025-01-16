The Weekly Hill Update - January 13, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The Senate has a busy week of reviewing President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
- Republicans aim for an early legislative victory as the Senate votes on final passage of the Laken Riley Act.
- President Joe Biden in his final week in office will give a foreign policy address and an Oval Office Farewell Address to the nation.
HOUSE
- The House is scheduled to be in session today through Thursday, taking up the United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act.
- Tomorrow, the Ways and Means Committee will organize and hold a hearing on making provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.
- The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday will organize and hold a hearing on the state of the transportation system.
- The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will be in session throughout the week, aiming to give final passage to the Laken Riley Act.
- Senate committees currently have 14 hearings scheduled this week with Trump's cabinet nominees, including attorney general nominee Pam Bondi at the Judiciary Committee and Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent at Finance.
- The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday will hold a hearing on "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.
- The current list of Senate committee activity can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- To begin his final week in office, Biden today will deliver a foreign policy address at the State Department, and convene a briefing on the federal response to Los Angeles wildfires.
- Wednesday evening he will deliver his Farewell Address to the nation.
- Friday, he will speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.