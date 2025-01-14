DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status For El Salvador

At a glance

The Department of Homeland Security is extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador through September 9, 2026.

Current Salvadoran TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their benefits will be required to re-register during a 60-day re-registration period that is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2025.

Those with expiring El Salvador TPS EADs will receive an automatic EAD extension, through March 9, 2026.

The issue

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador for 18 months, from March 10, 2025 to September 9, 2026, according to an advance copy of a notice scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on January 17, 2025. Current El Salvador TPS beneficiaries will have 60 days from the scheduled January 17 publication date to request an 18-month extension of status and work authorization.

DHS has determined that conditions in El Salvador warrant continued Temporary Protected Status, due to local environmental conditions that prevent Salvadoran nationals from safely returning to their country.

Re-registration process for current El Salvador TPS holders

Current El Salvador TPS beneficiaries can extend their status and work authorization provided that they previously registered for TPS under the designation of El Salvador and their application was granted.

Who may re-register: Re-registration is limited to those who previously registered for and were granted TPS under the designation for El Salvador.

When to re-register: Current El Salvador TPS beneficiaries must submit Form I-821 to USCIS during the 60-day re-registration period that will begin on January 17, 2025.

Current El Salvador TPS beneficiaries must submit Form I-821 to USCIS during the 60-day re-registration period that will begin on January 17, 2025. Extending employment authorization: Beneficiaries who wish to extend their employment authorization must also submit a timely Form I-765 application for an employment authorization document (EAD) and the applicable fees (or a fee waiver application).

Pending TPS and/or EAD applications from prior registration period: There is no need for a foreign national with a pending TPS and/or EAD application to file a second application in order to benefit from the extension. For applications that are pending when the re-registration period begins on January 17, 2025, approval notices and document expiration dates will reflect the latest expiration date of September 9, 2026.

Automatic EAD extensions: As DHS recognizes that re-registrants may not receive new EADs before their current cards expire, the agency is providing an automatic extension, through March 9, 2026, for EADs bearing a Category code of A-12 or C-19 and an expiration date of either: March 9, 2025, June 30, 2024, December 31, 2022, October 4, 2021, January 4, 2021, January 2, 2020, September 9, 2019, or March 9, 2018. The Federal Register notice provides specific instructions on proper completion of an I-9 form to reflect an automatically extended TPS EAD.

Individuals applying for TPS undergo security and background checks as part of determining eligibility. Biometrics collection (fingerprinting) is generally required for applicants ages 14 and older.

Looking ahead

The extension of TPS for El Salvador means that beneficiaries who submit a timely application and receive an approval may be granted authorization to continue to work and remain in the United States through September 9, 2026. Prior to any further extension of TPS, DHS would review conditions to determine whether the TPS designation for El Salvador should be extended again or terminated.

It should be noted that the first Trump administration attempted to terminate a number of TPS programs, which resulted in court challenges. If the incoming Trump Administration were to seek to take action to terminate El Salvador TPS, such an action might prompt similar court challenges.

