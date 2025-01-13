ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Service Level Agreements: What Are They And Why You Need One (Video)

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

A software vendor needs to contractually commit to making the software available to you for a certain percentage of time.
Marcus S. Harris
For a cloud solution, a service level agreement is critical.

  • A software vendor needs to contractually commit to making the software available to you for a certain percentage of time.
  • A service level agreement must specify the uptime guarantee, detail periods when the software might not be available, and provide substantive remedies if the software vendor fails to meet its uptime guarantees.

In my latest YouTube video, I discuss why these agreements are essential and the issues you must address.

