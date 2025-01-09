Reweaving BI : Transitioning From Power BI Premium To MS Fabric

After January 1, 2025, customers with expiring Enterprise Agreements (EA) or Microsoft Cloud Agreements will no longer be able to add or purchase Power BI Premium capacity through their agreement. We encourage all Power BI Premium capacity customers to transition to a suitable Fabric capacity and plan ahead of their next renewal to avoid any disruptions.

MS Fabric integrates warehousing, data engineering, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence in one package. This change will bring numerous benefits to Power BI customers thanks to the new and improved capabilities offered by Microsoft Fabric powered by AI tools.

How the technology enablement experts at Riveron can assist with this change:

Strategic Planning: We assess your current Power BI Premium setup and develop a tailored migration strategy that aligns with your business objectives.

Automated Migration: Leveraging Microsoft's automated tools, we ensure a swift and efficient migration of your workspaces to Fabric capacities, minimizing disruptions.

Support: Our team provides comprehensive assistance to your staff regarding the new Fabric environment and offers ongoing support to address any post-migration concerns.

Cost Optimization: We guide you in selecting the most cost-effective pricing model, whether pay-as-you-go or reservation, to maximize your return on investment.

