Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Challenge: Why Renouncing US Citizenship Remains The Optimal Tax Solution For US Expats

On June 30, 2026, the US Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who were undocumented or in the country temporarily. The decision reaffirmed the long-standing interpretation that nearly all individuals born on US soil are US citizens at birth.

For many, the ruling is a constitutional milestone. For certain US expats, however, it may also close the door on a hoped-for escape route from the US tax regime.

Some individuals born in the US to non-US citizens or non-green-card-holding parents have long viewed their US citizenship as an unwanted administrative burden. They may have left the US as infants, grown up entirely elsewhere, and built their lives outside the United States. Yet, because the US taxes based on citizenship rather than residence, they may still be required to file annual US tax returns, report foreign financial accounts, and navigate complex cross-border compliance rules.

The Supreme Court’s ruling provides no relief for US expats. The Court’s decision confirmed that children born in the US to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. Individuals hoping a change to birthright citizenship would retroactively remove their US citizenship and their IRS obligations didn’t get the news they were hoping for.

This matters particularly for “accidental Americans”: people who are US citizens by birth but may have little or no meaningful connection to the United States. They may not hold a US passport, may not vote in US elections, and may not have lived in the US for decades. Still, US citizenship comes with lifelong tax and reporting consequences, including annual filing obligations, US tax liabilities, potential exposure to harsh penalties if filings have not been kept current, and double tax if foreign tax credits are not properly calculated.

The ruling also underscores an important planning reality: US citizenship is not simply a matter of identity or birthplace. It is a continuing legal and tax status with real financial consequences in life and death. Most fundamentally, all US citizens are required to file tax returns reporting their entire worldwide income, even if that income has nothing to do with the United States. In addition to this basic filing requirement, US citizens must also complete an array of extensive informational returns to disclose bank accounts, trusts, and interests in certain corporate entities located overseas. For many expats, compliance costs alone can reach thousands of dollars annually, even before any tax is paid to the United States.

And if the US tax problems during life were not enough, US expats are also concerned about the US estate tax in death. This estate tax regime subjects Americans living abroad to a graduated tax on the value of all assets above a certain threshold, irrespective of any estate tax shelter they may otherwise be afforded in their country of residence.

For those who wish to end future US tax filing obligations tied to their US citizenship, renunciation remains the only definitive option.

Make The Right Decision for You and Your Family Today

Each year, our team of lawyers help 1200–1400 US citizens successfully terminate their US status—more than any other firm in the world. We’ve helped thousands of US expats and green card holders successfully terminate their citizenship status. But renouncing must be done the right way to avoid penalties and double-tax exposure.

If you or a family member is a US citizen or green card holder considering renunciation, we invite you to visit our dedicated webpage for more information. This page contains links to register for our upcoming renunciation webinars. You can find one tailored to your geographic location in our events listings.

These webinars thoroughly review everything you need to know about the US citizenship renunciation process and available options should you decide to take the next steps.

Moodys Tax Law is only about tax. It is not an add-on service, it is our singular focus. Our Canadian and US lawyers and Chartered Accountants work together to develop effective tax strategies that get results, for individuals and corporate clients with interests in Canada, the US or both. Our strengths lie in Canadian and US cross-border tax advisory services, estateplanning, and tax litigation/dispute resolution. We identify areas of risk and opportunity, and create plans that yield the right balance of protection, optimization and compliance for each of our clients’ special circumstances.