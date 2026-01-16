ARTICLE
16 January 2026

As The 2026 Tax Season Begins, A Reminder Of Your Rights As A Taxpayer

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
The Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") recently reminded taxpayers about the legal protections afforded by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a set of ten fundamental rights to which each taxpayer...
United States Tax
Michelle E. Espey
Farrell Fritz, P.C. are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries

The Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") recently reminded taxpayers about the legal protections afforded by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a set of ten fundamental rights to which each taxpayer is entitled when dealing with the IRS. Formally adopted in 2014 and codified by Congress in 2016, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights covers a wide range of topics and issues. These rights are designed to protect taxpayers' interests and to ensure a fair and just tax system.

With the 2026 tax season about to begin and the IRS still scrambling to resume its normal operations following the government shutdown, now is an excellent time to remind taxpayers (especially those facing challenges in dealing with the IRS) that these rights exist. Such rights include the right to pay no more than the correct amount of tax, the right to challenge the IRS's position and be heard, the right to appeal an IRS determination in an independent forum, the right to finality, and the right to retain an authorized representative to represent you in your interactions with the IRS.

We routinely represent taxpayers in challenging complex assessments of tax, including interest and penalties due, objecting to formal IRS actions or proposed actions, appealing IRS decisions, and navigating the many procedural rules that apply. We find that the key to managing any tax challenge is for taxpayers to stay informed and act proactively. When in doubt, seeking guidance from qualified professionals or trusted IRS resources can make all the difference in achieving a successful resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michelle E. Espey
Michelle E. Espey
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More