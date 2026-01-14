Tax And Legal Planning For The Venezuelan Diaspora In Transition

For a quarter of a century, the Venezuelan people have faced profound economic, social and institutional disruptions. For many high-net-worth families, these circumstances have meant not only the fragmentation of assets and businesses but also the geographic dispersion of family members and the growing complexity of their tax and legal lives.

In the current context, an immediate return or a massive wave of investments in the short term is not anticipated. However, the possibility of a political and economic transition in Venezuela is generating a climate of cautious optimism among Venezuelan families with tax residency in the United States and other jurisdictions. For some, this translates into evaluating spending more time in Venezuela, considering future reinvestments or analyzing the potential reactivation of businesses that have remained inactive for years.

For Venezuelans who are now U.S. citizens or legal residents, as well as for Venezuelan American family offices, this process is not simply a personal or investment decision. It represents an international tax and legal inflection point where multiple tax and legal regimes converge and their interaction must be assessed in advance.

A potential return, reinvestment or change in tax residency can simultaneously trigger the U.S. expatriation regime, worldwide income taxation in Venezuela, wealth and transactional tax rules, civil law succession and marital norms, as well as increased scrutiny of trust and corporate structures. The most efficient outcomes depend on early, sequential and coordinated planning designed to preserve optionality as events evolve.

Structural Realities That Cannot Be Ignored

U.S. Expatriation Is Not Just One Tax

Leaving the U.S. tax system is often analyzed incompletely. In reality, it involves two distinct and independent regimes, with impacts that can extend for decades:

Exit tax may trigger taxation on the implicit appreciation of certain assets at the time of expatriation.

may trigger taxation on the implicit appreciation of certain assets at the time of expatriation. Post-expatriation transfer regime can affect U.S. heirs and beneficiaries many years later, even when the expatriate no longer maintains direct economic ties with the U.S.

Families often focus exclusively on the exit tax and ignore the second regime, creating significant exposure for the next generation.

Family and Wealth Profiles That Often Overlap

In practice, these scenarios rarely occur in isolation, especially in Venezuelan American family offices that integrate investment functions, family governance and tax coordination.

Business founders and operators. Includes families evaluating the reactivation of Venezuelan companies currently inactive or redomiciling structures located in other jurisdictions (e.g., Colombia or Spain). Beyond the economic potential, they must analyze corporate structure, dividend versus compensation policy, profit repatriation and the separation of operational risk from family wealth.

Includes families evaluating the reactivation of Venezuelan companies currently inactive or redomiciling structures located in other jurisdictions (e.g., Colombia or Spain). Beyond the economic potential, they must analyze corporate structure, dividend versus compensation policy, profit repatriation and the separation of operational risk from family wealth. Wealth investors and multigenerational family offices. For those considering acquiring assets or making investments, the correct sequence between tax residency, timing of acquisition and legal structure is critical. Early planning – before selling assets or liquidating positions in the U.S. – helps preserve flexibility, mitigate tax friction and properly organize a potential wealth relocation to Venezuela.

For those considering acquiring assets or making investments, the correct sequence between tax residency, timing of acquisition and legal structure is critical. Early planning – before selling assets or liquidating positions in the U.S. – helps preserve flexibility, mitigate tax friction and properly organize a potential wealth relocation to Venezuela. Families with U.S. children or beneficiaries. This is usually the highest-risk scenario. Future transfers to U.S. beneficiaries can generate taxes and obligations independent of the expatriate's tax regime. Co-investment between relatives in the U.S. and Venezuela is also common, raising tax, currency and compliance considerations in both jurisdictions. In truly multinational families, this analysis must extend to other relevant jurisdictions such as Spain, Italy or Portugal, where exit rules, tax disconnection provisions or wealth consequences may exist and need coordination to avoid duplication and unnecessary friction.

A Concrete Example of the Urgency to Plan

The current context of depressed valuations of many businesses and real estate assets in Venezuela may offer a limited window to implement wealth transfers, corporate reorganizations or strategies to freeze valuations at significantly reduced bases. For families considering reactivating businesses, rehabilitating properties or repatriating corporate structures, this factor reinforces the importance of starting the analysis as soon as possible.

The Tax Treaty Between the United States and Venezuela

This treaty to avoid double taxation between the U.S. and Venezuela, in force since 1999, can be a relevant tool within a comprehensive strategy. While it does not eliminate U.S. expatriation rules, it can influence key tax outcomes when properly integrated.

Among other aspects, the treaty can:

help analyze tax residency in transition years through tie-breaker rules

limit U.S. taxation on certain business or service income in the absence of a permanent establishment

reduce withholding on U.S. source dividends, interest and royalties

facilitate the use of existing U.S. structures as holdings for Venezuelan operating companies that are reactivated

The treaty also includes information exchange mechanisms between the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Venezuela's National Integrated Service for the Administration of Customs Duties and Taxes (SENIAT), reinforcing the importance of maintaining coherent and properly documented tax positions in both jurisdictions.

How We Can Help

Effective planning for Venezuelan American individuals and family offices requires a strategic and integrated approach from early stages. Starting this process well in advance allows for identifying exposure, structuring alternatives and preserving optionality before making irreversible decisions.

This type of planning goes beyond the mechanical application of technical rules. Decades of experience advising families in exit, return and reinvestment processes across multiple jurisdictions allow us to integrate tax, legal and family governance considerations that often determine success.

It is equally critical that this analysis be handled by an independent U.S. attorney with specific experience in international taxation and cross-border wealth planning, capable of preserving attorney-client privilege and efficiently coordinating with accountants, financial advisors and local attorneys. In complex, multinational scenarios, sequencing, judgment and coherence among advisors are often as decisive as the correct application of the law.

