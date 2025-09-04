ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Illinois Launches 2025 Tax Amnesty Program: A Rare Opportunity For Businesses To Settle Past Liabilities

The Illinois Department of Revenue published information about its upcoming tax amnesty program.
Tim C. Reilly

The Illinois Department of Revenue published information about its upcoming tax amnesty program. Taxpayers with outstanding liabilities from periods between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2024 can pay those liabilities without owing penalties or interest. If your business failed to file or made a mistake on a return for any of those periods, now is the time to file a return and pay the tax due.

Payment must be made between October 1 and November 17 of this year. This program includes all taxes administered by the Illinois DOR, including individual income, corporate income, sales, use, excise, and occupation taxes. Property, estate, franchise, insurance, and local taxes paid directly to the local government are not eligible.

