Illinois Launches 2025 Tax Amnesty Program: A Rare Opportunity For Businesses To Settle Past Liabilities

We are a blend of tradition and innovation. Timeless values and new ways of doing. Focused aggression and honest practicality. Our firm is grounded in proven methods and a consistent track-record of success, but we’re willing to make bold moves when the time is right.
Our attorneys are creative, business-savvy and highly specialized. With decades of experience, we know your industry inside and out.
We’re not afraid to speak up, either. We bring an informed perspective to the table and create sophisticated solutions to your problems. We use every tool in our playbook, from powerful connections to out-of-the-box thinking, to help you make the right call and achieve your goals.
Having the right partner means making the right decisions.
The Illinois Department of Revenue published information about its upcoming tax
amnesty program. Taxpayers with outstanding liabilities from
periods between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2024 can pay those
liabilities without owing penalties or interest.
If your business failed to file or made a mistake on a return for
any of those periods, now is the time to file a return and pay the
tax due.
Payment must be made between October 1 and November 17 of this
year. This program includes all taxes administered by the Illinois
DOR, including individual income, corporate income, sales, use,
excise, and occupation taxes. Property, estate, franchise,
insurance, and local taxes paid directly to the local government
are not eligible.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.